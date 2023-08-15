Browns Urged to Put Valuable Backup Lineman on Trade Block

The Cleveland Browns have a quality backup swing tackle in James Hudson III but there’s a chance the versatile big man could be on the move before the season.

The Browns drafted Hudson in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and he’s seen some solid action on the field during his first two seasons. He’s appeared in 29 games with seven starts, also functioning as a full back and jumbo tight end on occasion. Hudson has logged 599 snaps so far in his career, which is some valuable experience to have when his number is called.

However, Hudson has shown enough that he could be a player other teams pursue if they have a hole at tackle on the depth chart due to injury or otherwise. Hudson was recently named a player that the Browns should put on the trade block by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

“Why would the Browns make the 24-year-old available? Well, they already have a couple of decent starters in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, and they drafted Dawand Jones in the fourth round, meaning they have plenty of offensive tackles on the roster.

“Cleveland could put Hudson on the market, see what it can get for him and then make a decision from there. But it’s at least worth doing the homework to see if another club can make a decent offer.”

James Hudson Got Into Practice Scrap With Browns Teammates

Hudson made some headlines during the start of training camp for getting into a scuffle with teammate Ogbo Okoronkwo. Hudson chased Okoronkwo down the field after being smacked in the head, igniting the fight.

It was part of a day that featured a few different scuffles and Okoronkwo said it had more to do with the heat that day than any kind of ill-will.

“Oh, that’s my dog. It was hot out there. Got a little chippy,” Okoronkwo said on August 9, recounting the fight. “Competition brings out the best in all of us. So, we put it behind us. Yeah, we put it behind us. That’s my dog. We just had lunch together yesterday. It’s all good.”

Hudson has been getting in his fair share of work in the preseason and should be a player the Browns value thanks to his flexibility and injury concerns with Conklin and Wills. Conklin is currently out with a concussion and Hudson has worked in his place with the starters.

Browns Rookie Dawand Jones Making Impact With Preseason Reps

The Browns added to their tackle depth by adding Dawand Jones in the draft. The Browns were able to snag Jones with a fourth-round pick and the former Ohio State standout is starting to look like a steal.

Jones has played some hefty reps in the preseason, including the entire game against the New York Jets. He caught the eye of NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger while he was breaking down film.

“With the wingspan of a Pacific Manta Ray…but light on his feet and a powerful punch. Looks like a keeper to me at RT,” Baldinger tweeted.

Jones has only allowed one hurry in 79 pass-rush snaps in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus.