Former Browns WR Landry Linked to 3 Super Bowl Contenders: Report

The Cleveland Browns have already made major changes to their roster ahead of NFL free agency, not the least of which involved the release of wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The team granted the five-time Pro Bowl wideout his leave from Cleveland Monday, March 14, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move came just two days after the Browns traded for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The NFL rumor mill wasted little time drumming up several reports of interest in Landry from around the league, primarily from Super Bowl contenders. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Monday that Landry could be on his way to join Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams with the Green Bay Packers.

“The #Packers are also expected to be in the mix for Jarvis Landry, source says,” Garafolo tweeted.

Ian Rapoport, Garafolo’s colleague at NFL Network, reported earlier in the day that the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are among the “teams to watch” in the Landry sweepstakes.

Landry Was Injured For Much of Final Browns Season

The Browns released Landry with one year left on his five-year contract. The wide receiver was owed $16.3 million but diminished production in 2021, at least partially due to injury, made his services at that amount a precarious proposition at best.

Landry detailed the ailments that plagued his entire season in a tweet on February 22.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt Week 2 with a high-grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise,” Landry wrote. “Then came back way too early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.”

Landry made 52 catches for 570 receiving yards and found the end zone only twice the entire year. Despite his statistical drop, Landry remains just 29 years old while his seasons in the NFL number only eight. With a return to full health, Landry can presumably reattain the status of a valuable No. 2 option alongside a player like Adams in Green Bay, Tyreke Hill in Kansas City or Stefon Diggs in Buffalo.

Now a free agent, Landry’s decision on who to play for next will be his own, though all three options reported by the NFL Network make sense. The wideout spent the first half of his career floundering with the Dolphins in Miami, where he appeared in the postseason only once. The Browns also made the playoffs just once during Landry’s tenure there.

After watching his good friend and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. force his way out of Cleveland and win a Super Bowl ring with Los Angeles Rams, Landry will presumably be looking for a championship-caliber roster of his own to join this offseason.

Prominent NFL Insider Says Landry Won’t Land in Green Bay

While Garafolo reported Monday that the Packers are a team to watch in the market for Landry, another NFL insider contended that the opposite is true.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today reported that Landry will garner significant interest around the league, though it will not extend to Green Bay.

While Jarvis Landry will have his his share of interest out there…the #Packers are not expected to be a team on that list…even as Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set for unrestricted free agency, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2022

“While Jarvis Landry will have his share of interest out there … the #Packers are not expected to be a team on that list, even as Marquez Valdes Scantling is set for unrestricted free agency, per league sources,” Anderson tweeted.

Wherever Landry ends up, he is likely to make an immediate impact within an established culture of winning, as the wide receiver continues to pursue the first Super Bowl title of his career.