Browns Veteran Revs of Speculation of Exit With Cryptic Post

Jarvis Landry’s future with the Cleveland Browns going forward is unclear and a post from the veteran wide receiver revved up speculation that a divorce with the team he’s spent the last four seasons with could be imminent.

Landry took to social media with a cryptic post that featured just two emojis with fingers crossed as the caption. It read: “I just want to say thank you. To all the people that have helped me directly or indirectly, I am grateful. And I acknowledge I wouldn’t be here in any capacity without you. No matter how big or small, I know it was done out of the same love I give and I’m blessed you thought of me!”

Many in the comments took the post as a sort of goodbye to the Browns.

“We will miss you in Cleveland. It’s only a matter of time,” one comment read. “Thank you for what you did.

Others took the opportunity to thank Landry, who started to shift the culture in Cleveland when he arrived with his leadership.

“Cleveland will always love you, Jarvis,” another commenter wrote. “Thank you for playing a major roll in turning our franchise around. We are forever grateful and forever in debt to you. Know you’ll always have a home here, bro. Respect.”

Landry’s Future Uncertain in Cleveland

If Landry and the Browns can’t agree to a restructured deal this offseason, it would make sense that Cleveland moves on from the 29-year-old. Landry carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and if the Browns part ways with him it will result in only $1.5 million in dead cap.

Landry saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. He posted 52 catch for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

Landry appeared fed up with the Browns passing game while speaking to the media during a charity event around Thanksgiving. It should be noted that reporters spoke to him away from the facility since Landry did not speak to the media in a team setting from October on.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Landry’s situation during his end-of-year presser on January 11 and credited the veteran for his production.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry told reporters. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Landry Soured After Odell Beckham Release

While it doesn’t make financial sense from the Browns’ perspective for Landry to return, there could be the issue that he simply wants a fresh start after a turbulent year. Not only did he deal with injuries, but he also saw Odell Beckham Jr. — his best friend — get released by the team in an ugly breakup.

Landry and Beckham planned to win a Super Bowl together in Cleveland — something they dreamed about together since their time at LSU. However, it didn’t work out and Beckham signed with the Rams after his breakup with the Browns.

Landry is been one of Beckham’s most vocal supporters on his way to the Super Bowl and even surprised him during his media availability this week.

“There are so many people supporting you every step of the way. Continue to use your light, continue to be a blessing to others,” Landry said. “I love you. Go get that ring. Go get that ring, dog, go get that ring!”