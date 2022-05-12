Jarvis Landry’s Girlfriend Teases Next Move for Former Browns Star

Jarvis Landry remains a free agent but the wife of the former Cleveland Browns star teased a possible move in a tweet on Thursday.

Landry is one of the bigger name free agents remaining on the market and has been courted by a few teams, including the Saints and the Browns, who would be open to a reunion with their former locker room leader.

While there is uncertainty publicly about where he’ll sign, it appears his girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, has some insider knowledge of his next move.

“I know something u don’t knowwww,” Cerqueira tweeted on Thursday.

🤫🤫🤫 i know something u dont knowwww — Estrella (@EstrellaaaX3) May 12, 2022

She’s not a big tweeter but appears to be weighing in on Landry’s situation lately. Another tweet from May 10 read: “So much I could say but I’d rather keep my mouth shut.. some of you swear you know everything yet you know nothing.”

Jarvis Landry Coming Off Rough Season

Landry injured his knee early on last season, which was the first serious health issue of his career. He landed on the IR, playing in just 12 games, notching career-low totals of just 570 yards and two touchdowns as a result.

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million against the cap. With some large contracts being given to Denzel Ward, Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett — just to name a few — it was money the Browns were not willing to spend on a receiver coming off his worst statistical season as a pro.

However, the Browns have been open that they’d welcome Landry back at a smaller number, which they offered him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I know the Browns offered him a pretty nice one-year deal. It would have been a pay cut, but he would have gone back for a nice sum,” Rapoport said. “[He] turned that down and now it’s like, I would say the same thing for anyone who gets released this time of year, [there is] not a lot of money out there. Most teams have spent.”

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UXRLxnqNFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

Draft Changed Browns’ Plan for Jarvis Landry

While there might have been mutual interest in a reunion with Landry at one point in free agency, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the team drafting David Bell in the third round of the draft basically shut the door on that scenario.

After taking Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round, the Browns are unlikely to re-sign Jarvis Landry. Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable. Landry also visited his hometown Saints recently, and might still have an opportunity to sign there. Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return.