Severity of Injury to Browns WR Jarvis Landry Revealed

Jarvis Landry exited the Cleveland Browns win against the Texans with a knee injury and the Browns are awaiting MRI results on their veteran wide receiver.

While the team awaits the official results, the sentiment within the organization is that Landry suffered an MCL injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Landry was injured on Cleveland’s first offensive snap of the game.

Landry is not only the team’s top receiver with Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined but he’s also a key leader for the squad.

“Very tough. You don’t ever want to lose Jarvis Landry from your football team, so hopefully he’s back real soon,” Browns head coach Stefanski said. “But he’s another leader of this football team. I think he was on his way to having a good day, so we’ll just see what the MRI looks like in the morning.”

Demetic Felton Steps Up for Browns

With Landry and Beckham out, the Browns were forced to look to alternative options. In their absence, rookie Demetric Felton, who stepped up by leading the Browns in receiving yards with 51 yards and one touchdown. The majority of that came on a 33-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.

“His role will grow. He is a rookie. He is doing a nice job for us as our returner and then we will find opportunities for him,” Stefanski said. “I thought he obviously made an incredible individual effort on that play.”

Meanwhile, the Browns have to preach a next man up mentality in the receiving corps, which is more than capable with Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins leading the way.

“I feel like we have had to preach the next man up mentality quite a bit. We have been trying to tell D-Felt (RB Demetric Felton) that he needs to be studying (WR) Jarvis’ (Landry) stuff quite a bit, just because when they get the ball in their hands, good things happen,” Browns QB Mayfield said. “Obviously, that showed today. You never want to lose a player in the caliber of Jarvis but even more so the leadership he brings. When things are not going well, the stuff that he can say to the guys and is just another voice who we have to lean on. It sucks, but hopefully, it is not too serious and we will move on.”

The touchdown from Felton was the first of his career and it was a beauty, pulling off a tremendous spin move as he found his way to the end zone.

“It was awesome. It was a great experience,” Felton said. “Everyone did their job, blocked for me, and I was able to get in the end zone.”

Felton discussed the spin move in particular when talking about his touchdown.

“I would say it is instinct,” Felton said. “I saw him coming from the corner of my eye and saw where his momentum was pulling him so I spun the opposite way.”

We’ll see what the status of Beckham and Landry is going forward, but Felton is likely to carve out a large role in the offense considering his strong showing so far.

