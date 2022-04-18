Browns Fan-Favorite Pass-Catcher Not Expect to Return Next Season

It’s been rumored that the Cleveland Browns and Jarvis Landry have a mutual interest in a reunion but one insider doesn’t believe that will manifest.

Veteran Browns reporter Tony Grossi of 850 ESPN Cleveland and The Land on Demand was asked by a fan on Twitter if Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry — both unrestricted free agents — would be returning for next season.

“Clowney yes, Landry no,” he responded.

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million on the salary cap. While they would have loved to keep him on board, it just didn’t make sense monetarily considering his production. Landry took his first trip to the IR with a knee issue last season, posting 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

Landry was not happy with the narrative emerging this ofseason that he’s aging been injury-prone, calling it out on Twitter.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted.

He later added: “Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted.”

Landry’s Agent Says He’s Open to Return

Despite being unable to agree to a new deal that would have kept him in Cleveland, Landry’s agent said they are very open to a return.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Landry’s agent Roosevelt Barnes told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

The change of heart from Landry appeared to coincide with Baker Mayfield being on his way out of town.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes said. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”

Browns Timeline to Potentially Re-Sign Landry After Draft

If the Browns do decide to bring back Landry, it’s not likely to happen before the draft at the end of April, per Cabot.

“Landry and the Browns might also wait until after the draft to revisit a possible deal. Landry looked good working out with [Colin] Kaepernick, and is expected to be much healthier this season,” Cabot reported this week. “He’d primarily be a reliable slot target for Watson, and would pair nicely with Amari Cooper.”

Cabot did also not that the Browns have spent time hosting a couple of the top receivers in the draft in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson for top 30 visits. If the Browns are able to wrangle a wide receiver prospect they like to go with Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz, bringing Landry back might not be in the plans.

The Browns’ first pick is in the second round at No. 44 and have two more within the top 100.