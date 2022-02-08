Browns Players React to Jarvis Landry’s Message for Odell Beckham

Jarvis Landry surprised his former Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. during his Super Bowl video conference Monday, congratulating one of his best friends on making it to the big game.

Beckham and Landry go way back, having played their college ball at LSU together and getting what seemed like a dream opportunity to team up in Cleveland. However, the situation didn’t work out with the Browns, with things coming to an ugly end in November. After not being moved at the deadline, Beckham was let go after a series of unfortunate events. Ae fter clearing waivers, Beckham signed with the Rams, who will be battling the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“I want to start by saying dog that you’re deserving of this moment,” Landry said on the call. “You’re deserving of this moment, bro. You put countless hours to where you are today and I’ve witnessed it all firsthand. You have scars to show for where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into reality and I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I’m proud of you, bro.”

Multiple Browns players reached out after the moment went viral, including receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

“That’s real love between y’all two,” Peoples-Jones tweeted. “I’m glad I had the chance to witness it.”

Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a similar sentiment about the moment.

“Man to man, that s–t was beautiful,” Njoku tweeted.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in 2020, which was part of a recent string of injuries for the three-time Pro Bowler that has slowed his production. But Beckham has looked sharp in Los Angeles, turning into a touchdown machine. His best game as a member of the Rams came in the NFC Championship, catching nine balls for 113 yards.

“There are so many people supporting you every step of the way. Continue to use your light, continue to be a blessing to others,” Landry said. “I love you. Go get that ring. Go get that ring, dog, go get that ring!”

Beckham was very appreciative of Landry after seeing him on the call, crediting him for the impact he’s had on his career.

“You’ve shown me the light, dog, and I love you so much bruh, and this moment is for us bruh. This is everything we ever talked about dog, so I appreciate you coming on here, bro. You know it’s nothing but love.’’

Cleveland Media Ignored at Press Conference

Not everyone was ecstatic following Beckham’s presser. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said that a trio of Browns beat reporters were ignored for the entirety of the session, despite having their hands raised throughout.

Here’s what Cabot had to say:

Landry was the only participant on the call with a Cleveland connection who got to speak with Beckham, because three Browns beat writers who had their hands raised the entire time were not called on by the moderator of the conference, a member of the Rams PR department. At least one other reporter was called upon twice while the Cleveland contingent was ignored.

Beckham has yet to speak on his Cleveland exit in a significant way. While Beckham has said on social media that he has “nothing but love” for his former team, the way things ended deserves some time — especially considering where he’s ended up.