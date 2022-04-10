Browns Named ‘Best Fit’ For 5-Time Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver

The first month of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 offseason has been defined by change. The next month, however, may be defined by familiarity.

Though far from a certainty, it is looking more and more likely that former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will rejoin the team and become current Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry just weeks after he was released from the final year of his contract.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report suggested on Friday, April 8, that not only is it likely Landry returns to Cleveland, but that the team is also the “best fit” for the wideout of any of his current options. Kenyon laid out his argument as follows:

Jarvis Landry averaged 72 catches, 890 yards and 3.8 touchdowns in four seasons with the Browns. While that production is respectable, it wasn’t worth his previous deal. [The Browns] released him earlier this offseason to save $14.8 million against the cap. At a lower rate, though, he’s still a sensible fit in Cleveland. So far, the Browns have only signed Jakeem Grant. He’s a fun, fast player but more of a returner than a wideout. They shouldn’t be content entering 2022 with Grant and Anthony Schwartz as the top complements to Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Landry More Interested in Browns, Makes More Sense After QB Swap

Landry signed a five-year deal worth $75.5 million in 2018. But as Kenyon noted above, he has failed to live up to that annual number.

As such, the Browns cut Landry loose on March 14, just two days after they traded with the Dallas Cowboys for wideout Amari Cooper. The split was mutual, as Landry immediately asked permission to seek a trade upon Cooper’s acquisition. His tune changed, however, when the Browns moved later that week to add Deshaun Watson, effectively replacing polarizing signal caller Baker Mayfield.

Landry’s newly-hired agent Roosevelt Barnes confirmed as much to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on March 28.

“[Cleveland is] his home and he loves it there,” Barnes said. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams, as well.”

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun [Watson],” Barnes continued. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”

Landry Sensible For Browns If They Can’t Land Seahawks DK Metcalf

Barnes noted “mutual interest” in Landry returning to Cleveland, though that will only happen if the team can’t find a better alternative. As it turns out, the Browns might be able to do just that.

Cleveland can address two issues at once by trading Mayfield — who no longer makes sense on the roster with the signings of Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs — to the Seattle Seahawks for Pro-Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf.

A natural reaction to that proposal might be to ask why the Seahawks would ever entertain such a move. The answer is three-fold. First, Metcalf will hit unrestricted free agency next year and is likely to ask for $25-$30 million annually after Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill set the market for premium wide receivers in that range with new deals this offseason, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Second, Seattle appears in full rebuild mode after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and it may not make sense to pay Metcalf anything close to his asking price without a long-term answer under center.

And finally, the Seahawks could get draft compensation back along with Mayfield as a bridge QB to their future signal-caller in a year or two. ESPN’s Jake Trotter laid out a potential trade proposal on Thursday, April 7, that might make sense for both teams.

Seattle could be a decent landing spot for Mayfield, who would seemingly mesh with coach Pete Carroll and the type of offense he wants to run. The Seahawks might provide Mayfield with his best chance to start in 2022. For the Browns, Metcalf and Amari Cooper would give them an imposing front-line receiving duo. They are looking for a No. 2 wideout, but landing Metcalf would give them two No. 1-caliber options for Watson.

Should the Browns pull off that deal, there would be no need for Landry. However, if they can’t make a move for Metcalf happen, Landry would be a workable consolation prize.