Browns Star Seeking Trade After Amari Cooper Deal

The Cleveland Browns made a splash by trading for Amari Cooper on Saturday, which led to the team granting Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade.

Landry and the Browns have been talking about his future in recent weeks and whether or not he’d renegotiate to stay in Cleveland. With Cooper now in the fold, Landry has become a bit more dispensable for the Browns.

Landry will turn 30 next season and carries a cap hit of more than $16 million. He has no guaranteed money left on his deal and Cleveland would save $14.8 million against the cap by trading or cutting Landry. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Landry’s camp is exploring if staying is possible, which would likely only be possible at a lower number.

“Jarvis Landry and his camp are open to remaining with the #Browns, though it wouldn’t be at the $15 million he’s currently scheduled to earn,” Garafolo tweeted. “The sides are trying to figure out if staying is possible, though it’s likely he’s played his last down with Cleveland.”

His recent injury history combined with a drop in production might make finding a dancing partner for Landry a bit tough. However, a wide receiver-needy squad might be willing to jump in and take a shot on the reliable slot receiver if the value is right.

Landry Sounded Off on Social Media About Future

Landry’s future has been a talking point since the end of the year and the veteran pass-catcher took it upon himself to tweet about his future late last month, sounding disgruntled about his situation.

Landry took particular issue with the narrative that he’s injury-prone, considering he started every game during his first six seasons in the league. It wasn’t until this past season that he missed significant time, sitting out with a knee injury he said he came back early from.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted on February 22. “Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted.”

Landry saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. He posted 52 catch for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

The Browns brass spoke about Landry’s future at the scouting combine earlier this month. The comments weren’t very revealing but stressed that they were grateful for what Landry has brought to the table since being traded to Cleveland in 2018.

“Jarvis, he’s been a productive player for us the past four years, a big part of helping us turn the tide, and everything like that,” general manager Andrew Berry said from the NFL Combine. “You know, the next couple weeks are big for us in terms of assessing the entirety of the roster. But Jarvis has been a key veteran for us, a key producer, and we’re really grateful for all that.”