Jarvis Landry Takes 3-Word Shot at Browns After Blowout Loss to Texans

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a shot at the team after their blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The Browns were blown out 45-14 in the Wild Card matchup. A pair of pick-sixes from Joe Flacco in the third quarter served as the turning point.

Landry posted a three-word message to Twitter when the Texans had the game in hand.

“Experience is priceless!!!!” Landry tweeted.

It’s safe to say Landry was referencing the Browns with the tweet, considering the timing. His last message on the platform came in July of 2023.

Things between the Browns and Landry didn’t exactly end amicably. His career also took a tough turn after he was released in 2022. He went on to sign a one-year deal with his hometown Saints but appeared in just nine games.

Hampered by injuries, Landry caught just 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans chose not to bring back the 30-year-old receiver this offseason. He didn’t sign with a team this season.

Browns Were Named Potential Suitor for Jarvis Landry

There’s a chance that Landry was upset that the Browns didn’t give him a look late in the year. Cleveland was named as a potential suitor for Landry by Bleacher Report in November.

“You can never have enough talents on the perimeter who understand how to separate. Soon-to-be 31 years old, Jarvis Landry may not possess the breakaway burst he showcased out of LSU years ago, however, three 1,000-yard seasons and 38 trips to the end zone showcases a player that could produce immediately,” Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler wrote on November 25. “By no means would he be expected to serve as a high-volume target, but he’d immediately provide a friendly set of hands within any offensive attack.”

The Browns relied heavily on Amari Cooper this season to carry the receiving load. He worked with a revolving door of quarterbacks but still posted a career-high 1,250 yards on 72 grabs. Elijah Moore (640 yards) and tight end David Njoku (882 yards) also posted solid seasons.

Jarvis Landry Helped Change Culture for Browns

Landry helped lead the way in changing the culture in Cleveland when he arrived in 2018 via trade. The franchise thanked him after his release.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

The Browns have some big decisions to make after the blowout loss to the Texans. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be ready for the start of next season and is the assumed starter. However, he’ll be eating up $63.9 million of the cap.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is dealing with a serious knee injury. He’s expected back at some point next season but the Browns need to find a way forward that will work financially. Chubb is set to count nearly $16 million against the cap next season but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. His release would result in just $4 million dead cap.