Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry Sparks Signing Speculation

Jarvis Landry sparked speculation of a possible signing with a tweet on Friday that sent Cleveland Browns fans into a tizzy.

Landry tweeted a simple, yet unclear message heading into the second round of the NFL Draft, writing: “I don’t see what the hype about.”

I don’t see what the hype about 🤧🤧 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) April 29, 2022

The tweet attracted a bevy of comments, most pleading with Landry to return to Cleveland, where he spent the last five four seasons, emerging as a fan favorite.

“Juice plz come back to The Land we love you and need our LEADER and HYPE MAN back we have unfinished business here come play with Amari and DeSean our offense will be fire this year,” one tweet read.

Others made a case for Landry to return and also thanked Landry for his contributions in Cleveland.

“Hey Juice, regardless what the future holds, Cleveland & us fans will thru our eyes, always see you in Orange and Brown,” a Browns fan wrote in response. I believe amazing things are about to happen here, especially if you return. No matter what we always got your back, we’re just gonna keep our fingers crossed.”

Landry Rumored to be Interested in Browns Reunion

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million on the salary cap. While they would have loved to keep him on board, it just didn’t make sense monetarily for where the team was at the time.

However, the Browns and Landry left things on good terms, with general manager Andrew Berry giving the veteran pass-catcher major props for what he provided to the team both on and off the field.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Berry said in a statement following the transaction. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Landry injured his knee early on last season, which was the first serious injury of his career. He played in just 12 games, notching career-low totals of just 570 yards and two touchdowns as a result.

Landry Also Drawing Interest From Saints

The other team rumored to be in the mix for Landry is the New Orleans Saints — his hometown squad. He visited with the Saints earlier this month — just his second official visit since becoming a free agent. He also met up with the Falcons, but that was when they were the front-runner for Deshaun Watson, who ended up in Cleveland.

Jameis Winston is expected to be back as the Saints QB after suffering a torn ACL last season. The former top pick completed 95-of-161 passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and notched a 102.8 passer rating. New Orleans went 5-2 in games he started.

The Browns are in need of another reliable veteran to play alongside Amari Cooper, who was acquired via trade earlier this offseason from the Cowboys.