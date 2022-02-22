Proposed Trade Has Browns Dealing 5-Time Pro Bowler to AFC Foe

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make this offseason on the future of Jarvis Landry, which could include trading the veteran wide receiver.

The latest proposed trade from Bleacher Report has the Browns dealing Landry to the Tennesee Titans — a team with two towering pass-catchers but in need of a reliable man in the slot like Landry. It would also reunite Landry with his former quarterback in Miami, Ryan Tannehill.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had to say about the proposed trade:

Tannehill and Landry have great chemistry going back to their days in Miami. Their final season together in South Beach saw Juice pick up 131 targets which he turned into 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. The Browns are in need of a remodel when it comes to receiver, and Landry’s contract is trade-friendly. They would only have a dead-cap charge of $1.5 million, and his new team could easily sign him to an extension that would make him pretty cheap this season.

Jarvis Landry Says He Wants to Stay in Cleveland

The Titans would have to be willing to take on Landry’s more than $15 million salary, which seemingly has become a sticking point between the five-time Pro Bowler and the Browns.

While Landry’s career hit a speedbump last year, he’s been reliable since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. Landry has started 56 of his 59 regular-season games with the Browns, catching 288 balls for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hearing some of the scuttlebutt about his future, Landry sounded off on his situation with the Browns.

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Landry’s reps and the Browns are expected to meet up at the NFL Combine next week to discuss the receiver’s future, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. The Browns will likely ask Landry to restructure his deal to be more team-friendly.

Landry Says He Played Through Injuries

Landry took his first trip to the IR of his career last season with an MCL sprain. He missed five games and posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

In his most recent series of tweets, Landry said he came back before he was fully healthy and had some other injuries as well.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise,” Landry tweeted. “Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

“Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted. … I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING.”

Landry is a big piece for the Browns to figure out. If he’s back, Baker Mayfield would have his reliable, veteran pass-catcher back to hold things down. If he’s not, the team will have to explore what they can do to fill the void, which could include taking a receiver with the No. 13 pick in the draft.