Browns Linked to Super Bowl-Winning Sack Artist

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to round out their defensive line with a strong presence opposite of Myles Garrett and veteran free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has been proposed as an option.

The Browns have been waiting to see if Jadeveon Clowney will return to Cleveland and the former top overall pick has been taking his time. If Clowney decides to take his talents elsewhere, Pierre-Paul would be a solid backup plan. Bleacher Report put the two-time Super Bowl champ on a list of players the Browns should pursue with OTAs and training camp around the corner. Here’s what B/R had to say about Pierre-Paul’s fit in Cleveland:

One potential fit could be Jason Pierre-Paul, who is another veteran with a proven track record in the league. The 33-year-old defensive end could be a valuable addition to the Browns’ pass-rushing mix and would be a solid starter until a youngster eventually takes over the role. Pierre-Paul’s numbers were a bit down in 2021, as he had only 2.5 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he had at least 8.5 sacks in each of the previous four seasons, so it’s possible he’ll return to that level of production this season.

Playing opposite of an All-Pro talent like Garrett is an intriguing prospect for any pass-rusher, knowing that the offense’s attention will be focused on slowing him down. Clowney benefited from that a year ago, churning out a bounce-back season after some injury-riddled, low production years. Pierre-Paul would also add the element of being a Super Bowl winner to the locker room — a quest the Browns have after an eventful offseason that saw Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and others come to town.

Browns Draft Won’t Deter Team From Signing Clowney

The Browns drafted a defensive end in Alex Wright in the third round of this year’s draft but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that having a new young gun on the roster won’t keep the team from pursuing Clowney. Cabot wrote:

While [Jarvis] Landry is all but gone, Clowney could be back in the fold soon. The selection of Alex Wright out of UAB at No. 78 in the third round doesn’t preclude the re-signing of Clowney — although it makes it a little less urgent. The Browns are excited about Wright and believe he has some of the best upside potential of their nine picks. He’ll likely start out in the rotation, and could challenge for the starting job. But if the Browns can find the right price, Clowney will be back opposite Garrett, with Wright, Chase Winovich and others rolling in.

It’s unknown what Clowney is looking for in free agency but it was reported in March by NFL insider Jordan Schultz that the Browns offered him a hefty contract.

“Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source,” Schultz tweeted. “The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon.”

Myles Garrett Wants Clowney Back

Myles Garrett: "I'm back on my game and just gotta do what I can do" Myles Garrett addresses the media on January 7th, 2022. #PlayerSound 2022-01-07T18:56:08Z

Luckily for Clowney, he has a good advocate on the Browns roster in Garrett, who has openly petitioned for him to come back.

“I want him here. I feel like he’s disruptive every time he’s out there, especially when we’re out there together,” Garrett told reporters on Friday, January 7. “The guy’s hitting his stride. I think he has a lot of football left and he doesn’t know that.”

Clowney notched seven sacks, good for second on the team behind Garrett. He also did a lot of things that didn’t show up in the box score and was highly effective as a run-stopper. He missed just two games — one with an elbow issue and the other due to COVID-19 — establishing himself as a consistent, reliable starter in the NFL once again.