Browns Advised to Bench $20 Million Starter

The time may have come for the Cleveland Browns to make a major change to their offensive line.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has been one of the worst players at his position in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Browns have legitimate aspirations of a playoff run, but the drive-busting plays Wills has allowed this season — if they continue to occur — will continue to undermine that goal.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on Saturday, October 14, advised the Browns to go ahead and bench Wills before he does anymore damage.

“After his standout rookie year in 2020, Jedrick Wills Jr. looked like a cornerstone of the Browns’ future,” Kenyon wrote. “Fast-forward to today, and Cleveland finding a midseason replacement for him isn’t an unreasonable thought. Whether that’s via trade or from … James Hudson, the Browns can’t be satisfied with Wills’ performance.”

Browns Need to Find Replacement for Jedrick Wills Jr.

Hudson has played just 19 snaps across three appearances in 2023, including only 10 on offense. If the Browns were going to try Hudson out as the starter, they probably would have done so already given Wills’ struggles with performance and effort through five weeks. As such, it seems that a trade is the most likely path for Cleveland to find a replacement for Wills.

The front office is actively hunting offensive linemen on the trade market, per Brad Stainbrook of OBR. The Denver Broncos are likely sellers ahead of the deadline after falling to 1-5 on Thursday night. As such, the Browns can make a call on 2020 All-Pro left tackle Garett Bolles, who may now be available.

Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals asked for a trade over the summer after the team moved him to right tackle. The Bengals selected Williams in the first round of 2019 NFL Draft and he would be a clear upgrade over Wills.

Even if the Browns can find a suitable replacement for Wills, though, it won’t end their problems with the former first-round pick. Wills is playing on the fourth season of his initial four-year, $19.7 million rookie contract. However, Cleveland picked up Wills’ fifth-year option, which keeps the tackle under contract through 2024. The deal will pay Wills $14.2 million in fully-guaranteed money next season.

Browns May Seek More than Left Tackle Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Browns have more problems on the offensive line than just Wills.

Right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. Dawand Jones has filled in for Conklin ever since but is learning on the job. Cleveland also ruled out Pro-Bowl guard Joel Bitonio for its Week-6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee injury.

Reporters observed Bitonio on crutches following the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. The duration of Bitonio’s injury to this point — and the fact that he didn’t practice at all this week leading up to the game against the Niners — indicates a seriousness to the injury that could require the Browns to add more reinforcements to the middle of the offensive line.