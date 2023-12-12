Browns Receive Devastating Injury News on Former First-Round Pick

Yet another season-ending injury has struck the Cleveland Browns, as left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The Browns placed Wills on injured reserve on November 7 with the hope that he could return for a late-season run. However, the team announced that Wills’ had arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the year. The Browns expect him to make a full recovery for next season.

Wills has been hampered by injuries over his career but this will be the most significant time he’s missed since being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. He had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns this offseason.

Wills ability and effort have been discussed over his career in Cleveland. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski backed Wills when asked about his play.

“I just think you focus on the work and you focus on that practice just now and getting better with your technique,” Stefanski said on October 12. “When you’re playing tackle in this league, you’re going to have some moments where the other side gets you. There are some good rushers, as we all know, but he’s going to continue to battle and I think continue to get better.”

Browns Have Also Lost Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones

Wills joins fellow tackles Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones on the sideline. All three have are ruled out for the season. Conklin signed a lucrative extension last season but was ruled out for the year after suffering a significant knee injury in the Browns’ opener.

Jones had filled in admirably for Conklin and was one of the standout rookie offensive lineman in the league. The man known as “Big Thanos” due to his massive size — 6-foot-8, 375 pounds — had season-ending surgery this week.

“I’ve seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field,” Browns head coach Stefanski said on Monday, December 11. “I thought he got better as the season went on. Disappointed for him. He played well in a lot of these games.”

The Browns will rely on veteran James Hudson III to man the right tackle spot and Geron Christian at left tackle.

Browns Not Using Injuries as an Excuse With Playoffs in Sight

Multiple key pieces of the Browns organization have suffered season-ending injuries this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb (knee), receiver Jakeem Grant (knee), linebacker Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and safety Rodney McLeod (torn biceps) are all on the shelf.

Multiple other players like standout cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Juan Thornhill have missed time. But the Browns have kept battling and sit in position at 8-5 to make a run at a playoff spot.

“There’s no quitting in us and never will be,” star pass-rusher Myles Garrett said on Sunday after being the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Not a single man is going to falter or waiver with any adversity that we face. Whether personally or through the team. We’re all going to point in the same direction and keep our eyes towards the prize.”

The Browns have a chance to shore up their playoff hopes against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.