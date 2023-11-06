Browns Fear Season-Ending Injury for Embattled Key Starter

Jedrick Wills went down with a knee injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns fear it could be a season-ending.

Wills went down in the third quarter against the Cardinals. He was looked at by medical staff for a while as teammates huddled around him. Soon after, Wills was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported after the game that the injury is potentially season-ending.

“Source says the fear is a right knee injury for Jed Wills that could threaten the rest of his season,” Jones tweeted out on Sunday, November 5.

The Browns did not have an update on Wills after the game and said he’d be getting an MRI on Monday to see the extent of the damage.

“Injuries are the worst. It’s part of it, but we don’t like it,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “But James (Hudson III) stepped in there and did a good job.”

The Browns won the game against the Cardinals in dominant fashion, 27-0. However, there was a bit of a somber tone in the locker room due to Wills’ injury.

“He got rolled up on him, and it was just sad,” right tackle Dawand Jones said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s one of my buddies on the team. That’s definitely, I would say, the person I’m closest with or I would say my best friend on the team. So it was just sad to see him go down. My prayers is with him, him and his family. I’m just trying to make sure he, in good spirits, making sure everything all right.”

Browns Pleased With Jedrick Wills’ Progression

Wills was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2020 and had a fifth-year option picked up this offseason. Wills is playing the premier position on the line and is responsible for protecting Deshaun Watson’s blindside. He has been criticized at times but the Browns have praised his progression.

“I just think you focus on the work and you focus on that practice just now and getting better with your technique,” Stefanski said on October 12. “When you’re playing tackle in this league, you’re going to have some moments where the other side gets you. There are some good rushers, as we all know, but he’s going to continue to battle and I think continue to get better.”

Wills earned an unimpressive overall grade of 52.7 on Pro Football Focus. He has been called for five penalties this season and allowed three sacks.

Browns Have Had Rough Injury Luck

The Browns have not been fortunate this season with injuries. Cleveland has already lost two key pieces of their offense to season-ending knee injuries. Right tackle Jack Conklin went down during the Browns’ opener and Nick Chubb was lost for the year after taking a low hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

The Browns are hoping Wills won’t be a third starter out for the year.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. “I’m not sure what the extent is. I mean, he was a little bit in pain, obviously on the field, had to get carted off. Hopefully it’s not too serious, but it’s not good. I mean, we’ve had him and Jack and Nick — we’ve had some serious ones this year — and hopefully he can bounce back, but it’s hard.”

Hudson will likely be the starter at left tackle if Wills is out for an extended period of time. However, Jones — who is 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds — did play some left tackle in college and the Browns could move him over from right tackle.