Browns Embattled Starter Put on Notice as Trade Rumors Loom

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been one of the team’s strengths recently but it’s becoming apparent that left tackle Jedrick Wills is a weak link for the unit.

Wills was a first-round pick of the Browns back in 2020. However, he hasn’t been the left tackle of the future Cleveland was expecting when selecting him so high. Wills’ skill and effort have both been questioned and the team should be looking at all their options to improve at a key position.

One way the Browns could do that is via trade and a name mentioned as a potential fit by Bleacher Report was Garrett Bolles of the Denver Broncos.

“The Cleveland Browns should be interested if Bolles does become available,” B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “Left tackle Jedric Wills Jr. has been responsible for three penalties and two sacks, per PFF, and his play has been even worse than those numbers suggest.”

It’s easier said than done for the Browns to move on from Wills. The team guaranteed his fifth-year option this offseason and it will pay him $14.175 million for the 2024 season.

Jedrick Wills Could Move to Right Tackle for Browns

There’s a situation where if the Browns acquire someone like Bolles, Wills can move to right tackle. Wills previously played right tackle in college at Alabama and transitioned to the left side after being drafted. He’s expressed that it hasn’t been an easy move.

“It’s just like if you ask a basketball player who’s been playing right handed all their whole life, to switch to their left hand, they’ll look at you like you’re crazy,” Wills said during training camp. “It’s a whole new world … especially when you’re going against 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive ends who run 4.5 40 (yard dashes).”

The right tackle spot is currently manned by rookie Dawand Jones, who is filling in for injured veteran Jack Conklin. Jones was a fourth-round of the Browns and has been a solid performer.

The team may have no option but to give Wills a shot but his numbers don’t tell a pretty story.

“Wills is the clear weak spot of not only the offensive line but the entire team. The 0.6 yards before contact he creates per rushing attempt is the lowest number among all starting offensive linemen in the NFL, and yet, the Browns have chosen to run the ball behind him a staggering 46% of the time, which is the third-highest rate among all NFL offensive linemen,” Malachy Gardner of Cleveland.com wrote. “On top of that, Wills is one of the worst pass-protecting linemen in the league, and is responsible for allowing 36.7% of the Browns’ pressures this season, giving him no redeeming qualities in the passing game either.”

Kevin Stefanski Says Jedrick Wills is Continuing to Get Better

Wills was a topic of conversation coming out of the bye week, with head coach Kevin Stefanski being questioned about his left tackle.

“I just think you focus on the work and you focus on that practice just now and getting better with your technique,” Stefanski said. “When you’re playing tackle in this league, you’re going to have some moments where the other side gets you. There are some good rushers, as we all know, but he’s going to continue to battle and I think continue to get better.”

The question of Wills’ effort and playing through the whistle also came up. There have been occasions where Wills has been seen giving up on plays, which is something that can’t happen with someone like Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

“I think with our quarterback, with extending plays, you can’t just play to the whistle. You have to really play through the echo of the whistle because you’re trying to keep plays alive as much as possible,” Stefanski said.

So is Wills doing that?

“He’s trying,” Stefanski replied.

Wills and the Browns will have their hands full against a stout San Francisco 49ers front on Sunday.