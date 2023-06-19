Browns Former First-Round Pick Put on Notice Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns picked up Jedrick Wills‘ fifth-year option this offseason but it’s far from a foregone conclusion that his long-term future is secure with the team.

The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft, hoping that he could be their left tackle of the future. Wills has started every game he’s appeared in but his play has been uneven, bringing into question the Browns’ willingness to ink him to a long-term deal at a premium position. The top-tier left tackles around the league are making more than $20 million per season.

Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire believes Wills is heading into a make-or-break season with Cleveland and will have to prove that he belongs with consistent play.

“[Wills] will go through a two or three game stretch of shutting down Pro Bowl pass rushers, but then will go through an equal stretch of looking unmotivated and unplayable,” Kinnan said. “While he has two more years left on his contract, 2023 will be the telling year as to whether or not Wills will be in the long-term plans of the Browns. He has all of the tools and talent in the world, but it is up to him to lock in on a down-to-down basis.”

Browns Have Invested Heavily in Offensive Line

Wills earned an overall PFF grade of 62.9 last season, with a below-average 55.3 mark in run blocking. He’s also playing as part of an elite unit, which might cover up some of his shortcomings at times.

Picking up a fifth-year option isn’t always a surefire sign that a player is in a team’s plans for the future — just ask Baker Mayfield. After all, if the Browns were convinced, they could try to reach a longer-term deal with Wills. It feels very much like his last shot to prove himself, as noted by Kinnan.

However, he’s got some nice money coming his way, with a guaranteed base salary of $14.175 million for 2024.

The Browns are invested heavily in their offensive line, with some big cap hits coming in 2024. Joel Bitonio is set to count $19.6 million, followed by Wyatt Teller ($13.9 million), Jack Conklin ($12.97 million) and Ethan Pocic ($3.98 million).

Browns Feel Good About Jedrick Wills’ Progression

Wills has struggled with some injuries in his career, playing through a handful of them. But when he’s healthy, the Browns feel good about having him on the field protecting Deshaun Watson’s blindside.

“I think in the moment, in the season, you felt (good about Wills) because he was healthy and was playing well,” Stefanski said in March, prior to the team picking up his fifth-year option. “But as you go back and watch a lot of the tape over and over, he’s doing a nice job in the run game and the pass game. He’s winning his one-on-one matchups. Never perfect because it’s hard to be perfect as a left tackle in this game. But he played well. I really think, if he stays healthy, the trajectory continues to ascend.”

The Browns are expected to be more pass-heavy next season and a lot of pressure will be on Wills and the rest of the offensive line to keep Watson’s jersey clean. He also loves to extend plays, so it might take some extra effort from the big guys up front to maximize Watson’s play-making potential.