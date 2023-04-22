Browns Tease Decision on Former First-Round Pick’s Future

The Cleveland Browns face a decision on Jedrick Wills‘ fifth-year option but it’d be a good bet the team picks it up before the deadline on May 2.

Wills is entering his fourth season with the Browns and has started all 45 games he’s appeared in at left tackle. He was originally a right tackle at Alabama but was protecting the blindside for left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As a former first-round pick, Wills has a fifth-year option attached to his deal, which the Browns will have to make a decision on before the deadline. Typically they have picked up fifth-year options prior to the NFL Draft.

The option is worth $14.1 million, per Spotrac, which is significantly more than Wills has made previously. He’s had his ups and downs as the starting left tackle but the Browns sound fairly set on picking up the option.

“I think you know that I don’t really talk about contracts or those decisions in this setting,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in his pre-draft press conference. “You guys will certainly know before May 2 and we’re pleased with Jed.”

Browns OT Jedrick Wills Still Has Long Way to Go

Berry is not the only member of the Browns’ brass that is pleased with Wills. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also pleased with the 23 year old’s progress.

“In the moment, in the season, you felt it because he was healthy and was playing well,” Stefanski said, per Cleveland.com. “But as you go back and watch a lot of the tape over and over, he’s doing a nice job in the run game and the pass game. He’s winning his one-on-one matchups. Never perfect because it’s hard to be perfect as a left tackle in this game. But he played well. I really think if he stays healthy, the trajectory continues to ascend.”

The Browns are saying the right things but there’s still a long way to go for Wills to be considered a long-term option. It’s not the ultimate measurement but Wills ranked 60th among offensive tackles in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also been hobbled by various injuries in his career, including an ankle injury last season.

Greg Newsome Happy to be With Browns

The Browns have had to deal with some other scuttlebutt around a former first-round pick in cornerback Greg Newsome. The third-year cornerback was involved in some trade rumors this offseason but Newsome made it clear during a recent press conference that Cleveland is home.

“I was mad. I really just don’t think people really, truly understand how much–first of all, Cleveland means to me. Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away,” Newsome said on April 18. “I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”

Newsome was unhappy with his role last season, having to play a lot in the slot and saying at one point he felt like he was playing linebacker rather than cornerback. However, Newsome has expressed confidence that he can get on the same page with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.