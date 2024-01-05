Browns New Starting QB Sends Message on Playoff Future

Jeff Driskel will get the start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and if he does well, there’s a chance he sticks around for the postseason.

The Week 18 matchup is meaningless for the Browns. Cleveland has locked up the No. 5 seed for the postseason and will play the winner of the AFC South. But it could have implications on their quarterback depth.

Driskel — who was signed on December 29 — was named the starter ahead of PJ Walker. It’s a move that could be to minimize injury concerns. Or it could be because the Browns want a closer look at Driskel as a potential backup to Joe Flacco for the postseason.

“I don’t think so,” Driskel said when asked if he feels like the game is an audition. “Every player in this league, their resume is what they put on the field. But we’re worried about winning this game and that’s all I’m worried about. If I start thinking about stuff down the line, whether this year or years to come, I would be doing this team a disservice.”

Driskel will be playing without a handful of key starters on the offensive side of the ball. That includes receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Browns Want to Give Jeff Driskel Shot to Prove Himself

The Browns announced early in the week that Flacco would rest against the Bengals. However, the team is confident Driskel can get the job done. Part of that is due to his experience in the Arizona Cardinals system. Drew Petzing is the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals and he previously spent time with Kevin Stefanski and the Browns.

“Jeff’s a guy with the system knowledge from Arizona,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, January 3. “P.J. Walker will be the backup. He’s been great for us. He started in games and won for us. But just felt like this was the right thing to do for the team in this particular instance to give Jeff an opportunity to show us what he’s capable of as well.”

Driskel has appeared in 23 career games with 11 starts with the Bengals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Houston Texans (2021-22). He is 2-9 in games he has started.

Driskel has completed 216 of 365 career passes for 2,228 yards with 14 touchdowns. He has added 384 rushing yards with three scores. He made two starts for the Texans in 2022 and has spent the majority of this season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Browns Know What PJ Walker Brings to Table

The Browns have shuffled their quarterback depth chart multiple times this season. Driskel will be the fifth starting QB for the 11-5 Browns. Driskel, 30, will be the first quarterback to start for the Bengals and the Browns in the Battle of Ohio.

“That’s an interesting stat. I’m surprised that’s a thing,” Driskel said. “I heard that. Whatever that means.”

Walker has started two games this season and the majority of the third. He went 2-1 in those contests but struggled with turnovers. Walker tossed five interceptions to just one touchdown. He also lost a handful of fumbles.

The Browns waived Walker and later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was brought up to the 53-man roster after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a season-ending hip injury.

Walker may have been a nice emergency option with Deshaun Watson as the starter. However, the Browns may be looking at someone more in Flacco’s mold for a postseason run.