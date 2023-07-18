Browns $6.5 Million Star Projected to Earn First Pro-Bowl Nod in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have more than one pressing question in the middle of their defense, including whether a former second-round pick will realize his full potential this season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has battled significant injuries in each of his first two years in Cleveland, missing three games as a rookie in 2021 and sitting out six contests last season. Those setbacks, along with the steep NFL learning curve and the general turmoil that has permeated the organization over his career span, have combined to slow Owusu-Koramoah just enough that casual football fans may not be entirely familiar with his name or his game.

But, assuming relative health in 2023, all that is about to change. The former second-round pick is positioned to produce a breakout campaign this year, which could end with a selection to his first Pro Bowl.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Poised to Benefit From Browns’ Improvements Along Defensive Front

The Browns added several talented pieces to the defensive front this offseason — edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, as well as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson — who should make life a whole lot easier on the linebacking corps. Part of those moves is due to the influence of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and how he approaches the game.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted on Monday, July 17, that Owusu-Koramoah will end up Cleveland’s “biggest breakout” player of 2022, as the linebacker enters his third professional season.

Schwartz has traditionally put a strong emphasis on defensive line play, and Cleveland now has the talent to field a powerful rotation up front. That’s great for the Browns’ secondary and for star pass rusher Myles Garrett, but [Owusu-Koramoah] is going to benefit, too. With the defensive line doing its job, pressuring quarterbacks and muddling the running lanes, Owusu-Koramoah will be free to roam and make plays at the second level. The speedy sideline-to-sideline [linebacker] is built for just such a role, and he could become a legitimate star in Cleveland’s new scheme.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Legit Pro Bowl Aspirations This Season

Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-caliber performer yet in his career, but a clean bill of health and the defensive holes the Browns appear to have filled in around him give the linebacker a legitimate shot to accomplish just that.

Last season, Owusu-Koramoah finished as the 38th-ranked linebacker out of 81 players who saw the field enough to qualify at the position, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He earned an overall player grade of 65.5, which was headlined by an exceptional pass-coverage grade of 73.4. Owusu-Koramoah was solid against the run, though he struggled as a pass rusher. However, getting after opposing QBs hasn’t been his primary role through two years, which doesn’t figure to change in 2023.

Across 25 games played as a pro, including 20 starts, Owusu-Koramoah has tallied 146 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, seven quarterback pressures, five quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

Owusu-Koramoah is entering the third year of a four-year, $6.5 million contract this season. He will be eligible for an extension next summer and will hit unrestricted free agency following the 2024 campaign if no deal is done before then.