Browns Star Rookie Injured in Freak Weightlifting Accident

Rookie Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah received stitches after an accident in the weight room cut open his forehead.

Owusu-Koramoah did not practice on Tuesday and did not have a helmet on due to the stitches being on his forehead. He’s expected to be sidelined at least a few days.

“He’ll be fine,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice.

The Browns wrap up the preseason on Sunday against the Falcons and it seems unlikely they’d risk putting the rookie on the field and re-opening the gash, even with thin depth at the linebacker position.

Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t had the easiest introduction to the NFL. He missed the start of camp due to a positive COVID-19 test and has been playing catchup since. That being said, he’s looked sharp when on the field.

“I would just tell you, he is definitely playing fast on the field. He is making plays,” Stefanski said of the second-round rookie. “We had a couple of injuries early in the practice so we had to play everybody over the course of the practice. It is just the natural progression of things for him.”

Owusu-Koramoah has all the ability to succeed but admitted during his first press conference after returning from his positive COVID-19 test that nothing substitutes for live reps.

“I thought I was up to speed when I first came back – I did the walkthroughs and I ran through the plays in my mind and ran through the plays on the white board,” Owusu-Koramoah told reporters. “But like I told the media a couple of games back, there is nothing really like those in-game or in-practice reps to be able to simulate exactly how it feels to be out there and to have other guys coming at you ready to block you, trying to execute and being able to process things in a split second.”

Greg Newsome Sliding Into Starting Role

Owusu-Koramoah is not the only Browns rookie that is expected to play a large role on the defense. With the injury to Greedy Williams, Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome looks destined to be the No. 2 cornerback come opening day.

“Greg is doing a nice job competing on the practice field and in these games. Understand that he is a rookie, but he is a kid – like I mentioned the other day – who he is not making the same mistake twice,” Stefanski said. “He is very diligent about his work. Ultimately if he is that guy, he is somebody who we are going to count on.”

Williams has been dubbed day-t0-day with a groin injury.

Browns Get Takk McKinley Back in the Building

The Browns revealed that defensive end Takk McKinley returned to the team a few days ago and returned to practice Tuesday. McKinley had been away from the team since the start of August.

Takk McKinley only took part in the walk-through portion of #Browns practice. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 24, 2021

McKinley, a former first-round pick, collected 13 of his 17.5 career sacks in his first two years in the league. He’s expected to play a key role at the primary backup to Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

