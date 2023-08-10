Browns Eyeing Former Colts RB as Jerome Ford Replacement After Injury

The Cleveland Browns are set to work out running back Jordan Wilkins as they look for fill-ins for Jerome Ford.

Ford was expected to be the primary backup to Nick Chubb this season but went down with a hamstring injury earlier in the week. The severity of the injury is unknown but the Browns have dubbed him “week-to-week,” leaving the door open for him to potentially be available for their opener on September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the meantime, they’ll need another ball carrier for the preseason with Chubb unlikely to see anything resembling a hefty workload. With Ford on the shelf, the Browns have three backs who could take on carries in Demetric Felton, John Kelly Jr. and undrafted rookie Hassan Hall.

Wilkins comes with more experience than those three. He’s appeared in 54 games with four starts in his career, all but one of those coming with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s totaled 1,009 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his career. Wilkins can also catch the ball out of the backfield, notching 41 catches for 262 yards.

Wilkins was a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Missouri. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Wilkins prior to the draft.

“Finesse runner with good size and great agility with the lateral agility to elude tacklers in the open field and the speed to make them feel it,” Zierlein wrote. “Wilkins lacks the aggressive running demeanor to take it to tacklers, but he does have moments of effectiveness along the interior thanks to his footwork and vision.”

Browns Not Going Into Detail on Jerome Ford Injury

The Browns are banking on Ford. Cleveland did not pursue a veteran to backup Chubb after Kareem Hunt departed this offseason, showing faith in Ford’s ability to take on the role. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was vague when asked about the status of Ford.

“He’s out this week, but he’s week to week,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, August 9.

That still leaves a lot of questions as to when Ford could be back on the field and hopefully, the hamstring injury will not linger. The Browns selected Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He had just eight carries for 12 yards last season but the Browns have been very complimentary of his progression this offseason.

“He’s improved as a person in terms of being a better teammate,” running backs coach Stump Mitchell said on August 6. “And also, we know what he did with special teams in terms of kick off. Hopefully, he’ll still have an opportunity to do that and prove he can be even better at it.”

Kareem Hunt Remains Free Agent But Unlikely Fit For Browns

Wilkins is not a household name and the Browns could turn to a veteran free agent if they feel like the timeline could be longer than anticipated. Hunt spent the last four seasons with the Browns and remains a free agent after nearly signing with the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week. However, he’s still an unlikely option for the Browns, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Hunt would probably still like to return to his hometown Browns — and his good buddy Nick Chubb would undoubtedly love to have him back — but that option appeared unlikely Tuesday even in the wake of Ford’s injury,” Cabot wrote. “They’ll likely have to add a running back or two, but it still seems doubtful they’ll make a last-minute pitch to lure Hunt away from Saints.”

After leaving New Orleans without a deal signed, Hunt is set to visit with the Colts.