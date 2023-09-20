Browns Send Message to Jerome Ford After Kareem Hunt Signing

Kareem Hunt is back with the Cleveland Browns but that won’t diminish Jerome Ford’s role as the lead back — for now.

The Browns declared the Ford would be atop the depth chart shortly after Nick Chubb’s injury was confirmed to be season-ending. That won’t change with Hunt now in the picture. It’s quite the role for the second-year back to get thrust into but he’ll now have some veteran support in Hunt, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the team on Wednesday after a visit.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to point out that Ford is still the lead back in Cleveland during his press conference on Wednesday, September 20, albeit it wasn’t the most ringing endorsement of the former fifth-round pick.

“Jerome is the lead back,” Stefanski said. “But we have to work through all of those type of things and what Kareem’s ready to do this week if he’s ready to go this week, and what type of load he can carry and Pierre Strong. So I think we need to work through all of that. But yes, Jerome is the starter.”

Browns RB Jerome Ford Has Limited Experience

Ford has just 39 carries to his name in the NFL — 31 of those coming this season. He’s rushed for 154 yards, going over 100 yards for the first time in his career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Much of that was thanks to a 69-yard run he ripped off in the second half.

Ford is expected to replicate the otherworldy success Chubb has had, with Stefanski noting that it will have to be a team effort to replace a player of his caliber.

“You don’t replace Nick Chubb. You just don’t do that,” Stefanski said. “Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person who replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody’s got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we’ll look at options there in terms of who we bring in.”

Browns Praise Kareem Hunt’s Physical Style of Running

Hunt had spent the previous four years with the Browns before hitting free agency this offseason. He saw limited interest but did have a few offers come his way. However, he was waiting for the right opportunity, which is exactly what the Browns provided when Chubb went down.

During his four seasons in Cleveland, Hunt gained 1,874 yards rushing, 973 receiving yards and notched 23 total touchdowns. However, Hunt’s final season with his hometown Browns was rough, marred by a lack of production and trade drama. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries and his overall effectiveness was dropped. Hunt’s per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career.

But Hunt was the most logical target for the Browns once Chubb went down. He’s a veteran who knows the offense, and now, he has something to prove if he wants to keep his career going beyond this season.

“I’ve been around Kareem for a bunch of years,” Stefanski said. “He’s a very, very physical runner with a slashing style. Excellent catching the football. He brings a very balanced skill set to our group.”

It’s unknown if Hunt will be ready for the Browns Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.