Browns RB Jerome Ford Predicted to Lose Battle to Backup Nick Chubb

Jerome Ford entered his second season with the Cleveland Browns with some high expectations but the sophomore running back may lose his spot as the primary backup to Nick Chubb.

The Browns shook up their running back room this offseason, letting both Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson walk in free agency. Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Hunt still remains a free agent.

With the two veterans off the depth chart, it elevated Ford into a larger role as the backup to Chubb and a potential option on third downs. However, Ford was banged up during practice with a hip injury and has been dubbed “week-to-week.” His availability for Week 1 is currently in question.

That’s opened the door for Demetric Felton to gain some ground. The former sixth-round pick is a dual threat out of the backfield who is explosive with the ball in his hands. The same size is small but Felton has been the Browns’ most reliable runner in the preseason. He has 15 carries for 77 yards and has added a pair of catches, also chipping in on kick returns.

Felton was projected by Bleacher Report to win the No. 2 running back role in Cleveland to start the year.

“It’s still possible the Browns could add another running back. Or maybe John Kelly Jr. forces himself into the picture,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill wrote. “But at this point, it seems quite possible Felton will enter the year as the No. 2 RB, even if Ford returns in time to get some preseason action.”

Demetric Felton Entered Season on the Browns Roster Bubble

Play

Felton did not do enough during his first two seasons with the Browns to secure his roster spot for the coming year. He’d been in limbo, practicing as both a running back and a wide receiver. With the depth a little thinner at running back this season, Felton has been working full-time in the backfield and has been making an early impact.

Felton is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, and the area the Browns want to see him improve in is as a blocker.

“The biggest thing (for Felton) is going to be in protection, and we’re not going to ask him to do that a whole heck of a lot,” running backs coach Stump Mitchell said on August 6. “But when given the opportunity, when it presents itself, he’s got to be able to do it.”

Demetric Felton Can Also Make Impact on Browns Special Teams

Felton can also make an impact on special teams, which helps him in the battle for a roster spot. The Browns have yet to make a decision on their primary return man, which Felton will be in the mix for. Felton has returned 39 punts and 10 kicks during his time in Cleveland.

“I mean, we’re not asking him to be a starter. We’re asking him to be a part-time player for the most part. But to be successful on special teams, he’s got to be special on special teams in order to make the club,” Mitchell said.

“He can do things as a running back and as a receiver. So, he’s got to focus primarily on special teams, and if given an opportunity, he’ll be successful as a running back.”

The Browns recently signed veteran running back Jordan Wilkins and he’ll likely get his first taste of game action against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17.