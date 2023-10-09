Browns Pushed to Pursue Trade for $13 Million Big-Play WR

The Cleveland Browns face several question marks coming off the bye week and have just 22 days left to address them via the trade market.
The passing game may actually be the most complete portion of Cleveland’s offense, at least in terms of the personnel in place, as inconsistent play at the tackle position and the lack of a primary rusher are hampering the other units. That said, the Browns have struggled to move the ball through the air. Part of that is Deshaun Watson’s health and part of it is poor performance behind No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper.
A trade for a dynamic playmaker could set the Browns offense back on track, and Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy may become available ahead of the October 31 deadline after his team fell to 1-4 over the weekend.
Jerry Jeudy Can Add Dynamic Component to Browns Offense
Bleacher Report’s NFL staff suggested on Monday, October 9, that the Browns make a call on Jeudy as soon as possible, given that Denver may be in a selling mood as it watches its season circle the drain.
The Browns have yet to find consistency or a rhythm with Watson at quarterback. Part of that has to do with a group of receivers that hasn’t lived up to expectations. Amari Cooper is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but Elijah Moore hasn’t provided the spark he was expected to, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is not performing in a contract year.
Jerry Jeudy had a career-high 972 yards last season, but he has not been a major element of the Broncos offense thus far this season. If Denver continues to struggle as the trade deadline approaches, he could make a good No. 2 receiver in the Browns offense.
Poor Offenses in Denver Have Hampered Jerry Jeudy Early in Career
Jeudy is struggling compared to last season, with just 17 catches and 208 yards in four appearances.
Lackluster Broncos’ offenses and subpar quarterback play in recent years have contributed to Jeudy failing to live up to his first-round draft position. Targets have been an issue in 2023, as quarterback Russell Wilson is looking Jeudy’s way just six times per game.
Despite never eclipsing 1,000 yards in a season and recording just 9 touchdowns across 45 career games, the Broncos chose this offseason to exercise Jeudy’s fifth-year option. That decision indicates that the receiver’s struggles have been as much about scheme and personnel issues as they have been about his ability to perform.
Jeudy signed an initial four-year rookie contract worth $15.2 million, which is over when the season is. However, the fifth-year option keeps Jeudy under contract through 2024 at the price of $13 million.
A trade for Jeudy this month will allow the Browns more than a year and a half to figure out what they have in the receiver before deciding on whether or not to offer him an extension.
Cooper is a cut candidate next year due to a salary cap number of $23.8 million. Jeudy is nearly $11 million cheaper and could potentially be a long-term replacement for Cooper as the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver if a trade is executed.
Watson will carry cap hits of $64 million in each of the next three seasons, which means Cleveland must build around him cheaply. The price reduction Jeudy represents and the financial flexibility inherent to newer contracts renders him a more viable option than Cooper to pair with Watson for the years to come.