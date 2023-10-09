Browns Pushed to Pursue Trade for $13 Million Big-Play WR

The Cleveland Browns face several question marks coming off the bye week and have just 22 days left to address them via the trade market.

The passing game may actually be the most complete portion of Cleveland’s offense, at least in terms of the personnel in place, as inconsistent play at the tackle position and the lack of a primary rusher are hampering the other units. That said, the Browns have struggled to move the ball through the air. Part of that is Deshaun Watson’s health and part of it is poor performance behind No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper.

A trade for a dynamic playmaker could set the Browns offense back on track, and Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy may become available ahead of the October 31 deadline after his team fell to 1-4 over the weekend.

Jerry Jeudy Can Add Dynamic Component to Browns Offense

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff suggested on Monday, October 9, that the Browns make a call on Jeudy as soon as possible, given that Denver may be in a selling mood as it watches its season circle the drain.

The Browns have yet to find consistency or a rhythm with Watson at quarterback. Part of that has to do with a group of receivers that hasn’t lived up to expectations. Amari Cooper is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but Elijah Moore hasn’t provided the spark he was expected to, and Donovan Peoples-Jones is not performing in a contract year. Jerry Jeudy had a career-high 972 yards last season, but he has not been a major element of the Broncos offense thus far this season. If Denver continues to struggle as the trade deadline approaches, he could make a good No. 2 receiver in the Browns offense.