Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Shot at Browns Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys shipped out Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and owner Jerry Jones doesn’t think they’ll miss their former No. 1 receiver.

Cleveland sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapped 2022 sixth-round picks with the Cowboys to acquire Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler. Cooper is coming off a down season by his standards, collecting 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he’s totaled 70 or more receptions and 1,000 or more yards in five of his seven seasons in the league.

However, Jones has no love for Cooper. The outspoken Cowboys owner told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram that, “CeeDee Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys offense. Jones said he was trying to slight Cooper, whom the team traded in March in part because his production didn’t match his $20 million practice tag.

“Jones acknowledged Cooper had his issues and that Lamb has the makings of more a complete No. 1 receiver in production, in the huddle and off the field.”

Jones Took Shot at Cooper Before Trade

It’s not the first time Jones has taken a fairly blatant shot at Cooper. Following the Cowboys uncerimonious playoff exit he also had words for his pass-catcher.

“I thought that the way we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part of it. And I’m not being trite. But how he fits in, he should take half the field with him when he runs a route. Not half — half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper,” Jones said in January. “And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don’t have the numbers of receivers we’ve had.”

Cooper is happy to be in Cleveland where he will be catching balls from Deshaun Watson but was clear he didn’t want to leave Dallas behind.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted to leave. But at the same time, it’s never personal. It’s just business, and that’s part of the business of being in this league,” Cooper told reporters in April. “Things like that happen all the time — players get cut, players get traded.”

Lamb Ready for Larger Role With Cowboys

On the Cowboys side of things, Lamb is ready for the expanded role. He’s coming off a year where he notched 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

“I’ve been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. It’s kind of how we grew up playing football. I’m always ready for my name to be called.

“Just stepping up regardless of any situation. First down, second down — just always being that guy that everyone can count on. I want to be that guy.”

Cooper could also be due for an explosion in Cleveland as part of a rebuilt, talented unit that will feature Watson, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.