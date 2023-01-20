Browns Coach Eyed by AFC East Squad for Coordinator Gig

The New York Jets interviewed Cleveland Browns wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea for their offensive coordinator opening on Friday.

O’Shea may not be the hottest name among coaching candidates but comes with a bevy of experience. He’s been in the NFL since 2003 when he started with the Kansas City Chiefs as a volunteer special teams coach. O’Shea spent the majority of his time in the NFL with the New England Patriots as a wide receivers coach, being a part of three Super Bowl-winning squads from 2009-18.

O’Shea previously held the offensive coordinator position with the Miami Dolphins but lasted just one season. With Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback for the majority of the year, the Dolphins finished 5-11 and were 25th in points per game.

The interview with the Jets was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As the pass game coordinator, O’Shea would be a key piece of the staff the Browns would like to keep around for Deshaun Watson’s second year in Cleveland. Their hoping Watson can take a leap in his second season after a fairly pedestrian six-game stint last season following his suspension.

“I just think that Deshaun has done a great job of working extremely hard with our group and to be on the same page,” O’Shea said in December. “We have made progress, and the guys have really taken to his attitude and the way he approaches it from a work-ethic standpoint and overall attitude. Really encouraged with Deshaun working with our receivers.”

Jets Rejected by Browns OL Coach Bill Callahan

The Jets had their sights set on another Browns coach in veteran offensive line guru Bill Callahan, but he rejected the offer, opting instead to stay in Cleveland.

And he’ll be staying with the Browns for the foreseeable future, inking an extension with the club, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Callahan previously spent time with the Jets as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2008 to 2011.

Callahan is one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and has been praised by Browns’ players for both his knowledge and mentality.

“It’s been awesome to have Bill,” right tackle Jack Conklin said. “Being able to come here and have him as a teacher, it made my game take it to the next level. He’s been around so long, he’s such a craftsman in how he breaks everything down. Literally I can say everyday there’s something I pick up from him.

“I think the cohesion he brings to the room, sometimes he’s kind of a wizard with that. He gets us angry at him, I think sometimes it’s on purpose to bring us all together, and it’s just everything. He’s always thinking. It’s great to have him.”

Browns Have Added Jim Schwartz to Staff

The Browns took care of their coach opening earlier this month, bringing in former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz to fill their defensive coordinator position. The Browns let go of Joe Woods after the season after the unit finished 19th in the league in yards allowed per game (331.2).

That number would have been much worse if not for a surge to close out the season, with busted coverages and gaping holes while defending the run defining the start of their season.

“I think that all starts with trust,” Schwartz said in his introductory press conference. “If they know you are coming from an honest spot and you are telling them the truth, they might not like what you say, but they will take it because they know it’s coming from a performance-base, and it’s coming from the truth. Establishing trust is job No. 1.”

Schwartz will have some pieces to work with, including All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.