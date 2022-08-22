Browns Won’t Rule Out Acquiring Veteran QB ‘On the Cheap’

The Cleveland Browns don’t appear interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but if he’s cut loose and becomes a free agent, it might change the situation.

The Browns are set to roll with Jacoby Brissett as their starter and likely Joshua Dobbs as his primary backup after a strong preseason showing. The duo are set for larger roles with Deshaun Watson out for the first 11 games of the season.

However, questions remain about whether or not the Browns would look for a proven upgrade, like Garoppolo, who is the most proven option available. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported earlier in training camp that the team would consider Watson, although there are obvious hurdles if they decide to pursue a trade. In her recent Q&A column, Cabot noted that if Garoppolo is cut, the Browns wouldn’t rule it out. Per Cabot:

Part of the problem with Garoppolo is that he’s coming off surgery on his right throwing shoulder and only recently began throwing without restrictions. He’d also cost draft capital right now and has a non-guaranteed base salary of $24.2 million. But if he gets cut and the Browns could get him on the cheap, they wouldn’t rule it out. They want two good starters on the roster, and he certainly fits the bill. Although unlikely at this point, it’s certainly not impossible, and I, for one, think they should do whatever they can to bring him in. They’ll also be on the lookout for good backups to shake free in the final cuts Aug. 30.

Brissett Not Worried About QB Trade Rumors

Jacoby Brissett: "I'm excited for this opportunity" | Press Conference Jacoby Brissett addresses the media on August 19th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConferences 2022-08-19T16:46:52Z

The Browns signed Brissett shortly after executing the blockbuster trade to land Watson this offseason, knowing there was a very good chance he would start games.

Brissett has served as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Garoppolo and most recently Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. But he also carries some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He understands that there are rumors swirling but he’s eager to prove that he’s got what it takes to help keep the Browns afloat for 11 games.

“I have to go out there and prove (myself) every day, right? I am just excited for the opportunity,” Brissett told reporters on August 19. “I do not take (this) lightly, obviously. (I’m) just going out there and continuing to be the man that I am, the player that I am and the teammate that I am. And I think all of that stuff kind of takes care of itself. I do not really have to speak on that.”

Joshua Dobbs Shines in Preseason for Browns

While Brissett is installed as the starter for the time being, there was a battle for who would be his backup between Dobbs and Josh Rosen. Dobbs has been the clear victor in the battle so far, shining through two preseason games.

Over the two games, Dobbs is 24-of-33 passing for 249 yards and a score, also showing off his playmaking ability with his legs.

“He moved around really well. That scramble down the left sideline was obviously outstanding,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday’s preseason tilt against the Eagles. “Got us in the right plays like he does. A very intelligent young man. He gave the guys opportunities to make some plays.”

With roster cuts upcoming, there’s a lot to sort out, and perhaps an unexpected veteran will become available to give the Browns a proven backup to Brissett. However, for the time being, Cleveland appears confident in their situation.