Browns Send Message on Trade for QB After Deshaun Watson Suspension

The Cleveland Browns learned on Thursday that Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games, a decision that will light up the rumor mill regarding decisions around the quarterback position.

Following the announcement, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked if veteran Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for all 11 games. He gave a simple response but didn’t shut the door on exploring other options.

“We have a high-degree of confidence in him,” Berry told gathered reporters. “No different than any other position on the roster, we’ll continue to evaluate our team.”

Brissett was acquired this offseason shortly after the Browns shipped former backup Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills. The former Dolphins, Colts and Patriots QB has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over his career — mostly as a backup — but carries an unimpressive record of 14-23 as a starter.

While speculation has swirled about the possibility of San Francisco 49ers veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo coming to town if Watson’s suspension was a lengthy one, the Browns have expressed their confidence in Brissett through the offseason and camp.

“I think he has been sharp since April. I have been very impressed by Jacoby,” Stefanski said. “Very comfortable with him. Understand his skillset. I think he has a very good understanding of what we are trying to do offensively.”

Garoppolo Presents More Proven Option for Browns

With Watson out 11 games, there’s a chance that his return would come too late if Brissett is not able to hold down the fort. For a roster built to win now, the Browns would be foolish not to explore all their options to improve at the quarterback position, with Garoppolo being the clearest choice.

Garoppolo has compiled a record of 33-14 as a starter over eight seasons in the league and is coming off a year where he passed for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He did stumble in the playoffs, tossing just two touchdowns and three interceptions over three postseason games.

The 49ers have been clear that he won’t be on the opening day roster, choosing to roll with Trey Lance as their starter and wanting to avoid any QB controversy. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported earlier this month that the Browns would consider a move for Garoppolo if Watson’s suspension ended up being extended by a significant amount. It seems like 11 games would meet that bar.

Browns Don’t Regret Deshaun Watson Trade

The Browns pulled the trigger on the controversial move to bring in Watson this offseason, in the process inking him to a massive fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract to keep him linked to Cleveland until after the 2026 season.

The Browns’ brass was clear that despite the drama it has caused, they’d do the Watson trade again.

“Yes, we would,” Berry said. “And we mentioned at the time that our process was thorough. We felt like we made an informed decision. Understand why others may not have made the same decision that we did, but we do believe that Deshaun has strong positive qualities and we do think he’s done everything in his power to integrate himself with our team, done everything that we’ve asked and we do believe that as he goes through the self-improvement and self-growth process that he has the opportunity to make a strong and positive contribution to our team and our organization.”

Watson spoke to the media after the news and maintained that the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

“Well I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence,” Watson said. “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone and I’m continuing to stand on that. But at the same time I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career. For us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps, but pride to the side. I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing for it. I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone.”

Deshaun Watson on why he accepted a settlement if he claims he’s innocent: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2022

The Browns will continue their preseason slate on Sunday against the Eagles, with their season-opener scheduled for September 11 against Baker Mayfield and the Panthers.