Baker Mayfield’s time in the AFC North looks like it has come to an abrupt end but the soon-to-be-former Cleveland Browns quarterback made an impression on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

While on the Full Send Podcast this week, Burrow was asked about Mayfield’s difficult situation with the Browns, which essentially has him in no man’s land after Cleveland replaced him with Deshaun Watson via a blockbuster offseason trade.

“That’s a tough situation. He was hurt all last year. Every time we play him, he balls,” Burrow said. “First time we played him – Thursday night during Week 2 of my rookie year — we lost like 34-30. The next time we played them, I throw for 400 yards. He goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns. He went on a two-minute drive, [they scored a] touchdown, they won the game.”

Mayfield is 6-1 against the Bengals in his career, averaging nearly 250 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game in those contests. Burrow has yet to beat the Browns since being selected No. 1 overall in 2020.

While Burrow carries a lot of respect for Mayfield, he understands why the Browns went after Watson.

“I think when you have a guy like Deshaun [Watson], you gotta take a chance at that because he’s such a great player,” Burrow said. “But Baker will land on his feet. He’s a really good player.”

Baker Mayfield Spoke Up on Situation on Podcast

Play

Video Video related to bengals star joe burrow sends message on browns qb baker mayfield 2022-05-19T04:32:21-04:00

Mayfield has remained relatively quiet on his situation with the Browns, outside of a much-publicized appearance on the “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast.

“Yeah the respect thing is all going to be a personal thing, but yeah, I feel disrespected. 100 percent,” Mayfield said on the podcast in April. “I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of now. And you know what? OK. I got my taste of it, because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators.”

Mayfield’s four-year stretch in Cleveland was a mixed bag. After tying the rookie touchdown record during his first season in just 14 starts, he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield tossed just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9, missing the playoffs.

Mayfield also had to deal with turmoil involving leadership, playing for four head coaches in four years. Former Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski looks like he could be there for the long haul, but there has been tension between the two, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I had great times my rookie year. I didn’t start in the beginning. I came in and had fun in the back half of the year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable,” Mayfield said. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now.”

Watson Makes Browns Favorite in AFC North

Play

Deshaun Watson Introductory Press Conference General manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson addressed the media on March 25, 2022. 2022-03-25T18:57:01Z

Despite his uncertain future due to a possible suspension, the addition of Watson has helped establish Super Bowl expectations in Cleveland. The Browns are the favorites to top the tough AFC North, per Draft Kings. The Browns are listed as +185 to take home the divisional crown, followed by the Bengals (+200) and Ravens (+210).

“I knew that this was a perfect situation for me to have a fresh start, go win some Super Bowls and move forward and build this community,” Watson said after the March deal that brought him to Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Mayfield is still looking for his next home. The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks appear to be in the mix, although no trade appears imminent due to the $18 million-plus he’s due.