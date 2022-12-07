Bengals’ Burrow, Winless All-Time vs. Browns, Has Words For Garrett

Now three years into his NFL career, there is little that Joe Burrow has yet to accomplish. One unchecked box remaining on that list, however, is defeating the Cleveland Browns.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback owns an 0-4 record all-time against the Browns, including a blowout loss in both this season and the last. Burrow will try his hand against Cleveland once more on Sunday, December 11, as the Bengals (8-4) look to overtake the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North Division and the Browns (5-7) attempt to claw their way back into playoff contention.

Reporters asked Burrow Wednesday what makes Cleveland such a vexing opponent for the quarterback who has already played in a Super Bowl and is only three days removed from his third consecutive victory over the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs. Media members wanted to know just what is it that makes the Browns different from everybody else?

In Cincinnati today… Q: Is there anything that they do uniquely that maybe other teams don't, that factor into why you all have struggled against them? Joe Burrow. They have Myles Garrett, that's different from everybody else. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 7, 2022

“They have Myles Garrett,” Burrow replied, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “That’s different from everybody else.”

Garrett Has Lived in Bengals’ Backfield Over Browns’ Dominant Run

When it comes to Garrett and his dominance over the Bengals, Burrow isn’t just blowing smoke.

Cleveland is 5-0 against Cincinnati since the Bengals drafted Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020. The quarterback has played in and started four of those games, during which Garrett has sacked him a whopping six times.

That pressure has also gotten to Burrow in other ways, as he has thrown just two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions over his last two outings against the Browns. The combined score of those games is 73-29 in Cleveland’s favor.

Even still, head coach Kevin Stefanski is working hard this week to instill in his team that every game is a new game, and this one means a heck of a lot to a Browns team trying to salvage its season.

“You don’t pick up where you left off,” Stefanski said during a media session on Wednesday. “You don’t start this game where the last game ended. It is 0-0. They are going to have their guys ready to go. We have to have our guys ready to go.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Struggled Mightily in NFL Return

Perhaps the most important player for Cleveland to prep heading into this weekend’s pivotal showdown with Cincinnati is quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Fresh off an 11-game suspension that followed an entire season on the bench, Watson made his long-awaited NFL return last Sunday against his old franchise, the Houston Texans. The Texans are the worst team in the league by just about any measurement and while the Browns won handily, little of their success can be attributed to Watson’s play.

The quarterback completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception, producing an abysmal QBR of 28.5. He also ran the ball seven times for a total of 21 yards, per Pro Football Reference. Cleveland scored 27 points on the afternoon, including three touchdowns, none of which came by credit of the offense.

Stefanski also spoke Wednesday to what he expects to see from Watson this weekend, and moving forward.

“I don’t know if I can put a timeframe on that type of thing,” Stefanski said of when Watson might return to his Pro-Bowl form, if ever. “I know he is working very hard. He is locked in on the game plan and working hard out at practice.”

“Like I mentioned to you guys before, I think there are things that come up in your first game back that you have to just correct,” the coach continued. “I think all of those things are what we [were] working on Monday, the day after the game, and into today, as well.”

The Browns will enter their matchup with the Bengals as six-point underdogs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Sunday in Cincinnati.