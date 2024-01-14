Browns Send Clear Message on Joe Flacco’s Future After Blowout Loss

Joe Flacco’s unexpected and remarkable journey with the Cleveland Browns concluded on a less-than-ideal note. However, the team would still welcome him back with open arms next season.

Flacco tossed two costly pick-sixes during the Browns’ 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card game on Saturday. The Browns were already struggling but the turnovers by Flacco were haymakers that effectively ended any chance Cleveland had of coming back.

“It’s always difficult, man, when you get to this time of the year,” Flacco said after the loss. “Usually the further you go, the more heartbreak there. It’s a lot of fun along the way, but if you do get beat, it’s hard to deal with.

“I don’t want to let everybody in the locker room, but there is part of me that wishes you could see just how much everybody cares and how much everybody cares about each other and just what kind of team that was. It’s definitely a shame the way it went down and hard to deal with at the moment.”

Flacco will turn 39 years old this week but showed he had something left in the tank with the Browns. He was signed to the Browns practice squad on November 20 and made his first start shortly after that. In all, Flacco went 4-2, racking up 1,923 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Browns Would Welcome Joe Flacco Back With ‘Open Arms’

Deshaun Watson will be back next season and will be the starter. However, multiple Browns players voiced that they want Flacco back, even if he’s serving as the backup to Watson.

“Flacco is a great quarterback and a great leader,” Browns RB Kareem Hunt said. “Deshaun could probably learn some stuff from him from his years playing and stuff like that. So I’m excited. If they can be teammates, that’d be really great.”

Flacco is turning 39 years old this week but has made it clear that he wants to continue playing next season. If he chooses to return, veteran guard Joel Bitonio thinks it would do wonders for the locker room.

“I’m sure we’d welcome him back with open arms,” Bitonio said. “He’s a great locker room guy. We enjoyed having him here. You have those guys on the roster who are glue guys and I think he’d be one of those guys if he did come back

Kevin Stefanski Had Great Experience With Joe Flacco

Part of Flacco’s success was due to his solid relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski. The two seemed very in sync when it came to play calling and Flacco’s presence was like having another coach on the field for the Browns.

Stefanski acknowledged it wasn’t the ending they wanted but had a good talk with Flacco with the season wrapped up.

“We obviously wish yesterday’s outcome was different. But you know, I have a ton of respect for Joe and what he was able to do,” Stefanski said. “I think Joe is going to work through everything this offseason, as you can imagine, but I had a great meeting with Joe. He’s grateful for the opportunity and he’ll work this offseason and see where it lands.”

With Watson installed as the starter in Cleveland, Flacco may gauge the market to see if there’s a situation where he could compete for a starting role. If it’s not out there, staying in Cleveland would be a great option for Flacco.