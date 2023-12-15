Joe Flacco Addresses Future with Browns Post-Deshaun Watson Return

Joe Flacco may want to stick around with the Cleveland Browns beyond this season, despite Deshaun Watson being set to return.

Flacco signed a one-year, incentive-laced deal with the Browns on Thursday, December 14, locking him in for the rest of this season. Cleveland named Flacco the starter for the rest of the year after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 on December 10.

“Nothing feels really different, but I’m excited,” Flacco told cleveland.com after his contract was announced. “They don’t have to bounce me around. I was mostly unaware of all of that stuff anyhow.”

Flacco is 38 years old but he’s made it clear that he plans to play beyond this season. Whether that’s with the Browns or not is the question. Watson is expected to be ready for the start of training camp following a season-ending shoulder injury and the Browns’ $230 million quarterback will be the starter.

Cleveland also has fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster, who they want to groom into a capable backup.

After spending the first 10 weeks of the season without a team, Flacco has revived his career with his play so far. The former Super Bowl MVP has notched 565 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his two starts in Cleveland. Flacco will take his time deciding on his future.

“I’d love to play, and this place has been great in the couple of weeks that I’ve been here,” Flacco said. “But I just want to take it day by day and see where this goes.”

Joe Flacco Never Considered Leaving Browns

Prior to signing to the active roster, there was the possibility that another team could try to swoop in and sign Flacco. However, he would have had to agree to the deal.

“Always a possibility, but I wouldn’t have gone,” Flacco told cleveland.com. “No chance. No chance. It’s been great here. I’m excited.”

Flacco couldn’t ask for a better situation, considering the circumstances. He’s now the unquestioned starter for a playoff-contending squad and has a stellar defense helping lead the way.

And winning games the rest of the way will be lucrative for Flacco thanks to his new contract. He’ll make $75,000 per win the rest of the regular season and it’s laced with other incentives that could make him up to $4.05 million. All those incentives are based on winning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Should Cleveland advance to the postseason, Flacco would make $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional-playoff win, $1 million for an AFC Championship game win and $2 million for a Super Bowl win,” Schefter reported. “The deal expires after this season when, once again, Flacco will be a free agent.”

Browns Have Confidence in Joe Flacco

The Browns have wasted no time giving Flacco a heavy workload. He’s thrown the ball 89 times through two games.

“I think it shows Joe how much confidence we have in him and in the pass game,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday, December 14. “I think that’s the key part there. You’re going to play differently each week. Just so happens the last two weeks, we felt like we had some good matchups in the pss game. That changes week to week. But obviously we feel confident with his ability to make decisions and read the field and make the throws.”

Flacco has revitalized the passing game in Cleveland and has spread the ball around. Both wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku have had season-best performances over the last two weeks. Moore caught four passes for 83 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, while Njoku exploded for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Flacco and the Browns take on the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite.