Joe Flacco Had New Job Lined Up Before Browns Signing

Joe Flacco had another gig lined up before signing with the Cleveland Browns — albeit it did not involve shoulder pads or a helmet.

Flacco auditioned for ESPN’s “Inside the NFL” as he awaited a call from a team this season. Ryan Clark first revealed that Flacco tried out for the show. The former Pro Bowl defensive back was happy Flacco found another suitor for his services as a quarterback.

“I’ll tell you a secret. Joe Flacco tried out and auditioned for Inside the NFL, which I host on Tuesdays. I’m glad we didn’t take him,” Clark said on Monday, December 11. “Joe Flacco is absolutely throwing the skin off the football. And the one thing I noticed was that he spoke in the locker room after the game and you could hear a pin drop. And it’s difficult to get a group of men who just won an exciting football game to be dead silent. It shows the type of command he has over that locker room and the respect he has for the way he has gone about his work. This team has a chance offensively now because of Joe Flacco.”

Flacco was asked about his potential TV job on Wednesday and made it clear that he’d much rather be on the field than in front of a camera.

“They were actually doing a thing at NFL films, which I live 15 minutes from, so it was a good little way to go kind of feel it out and see if it was something that you’d be interested in doing, could get better at, whatever it may be,” Flacco said. “Like, 15 years ago, it would have been just a hard no, but it still took some convincing for me to get over there. But at the end of the day, it was an experience that was probably worth having.”

Joe Flacco Not Worried About Heavy Workload

As Clark pointed out, Flacco has been a massive addition for the Browns. He tossed 89 passes through his first two games, totaling 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The heavy workload off the bat hasn’t phased the Browns’ 38-year-old QB.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that you really can’t set some kind of expectation and expect that to actually come true. This is the NFL,” Flacco said. “You get into these games and each game is its own thing and you just have to do what’s meant for you to what’s made for you during the game. When you’re out there playing, you don’t even realize how many times you’re dropping back. It’s just kind of part of what happens.”

Flacco hasn’t been flawless, but his command of the offense has been noticeable. It’s something the Browns were not getting out of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson or PJ Walker in their relief efforts with Deshaun Watson sidelined.

“He came in with just a positive attitude or around him. Just wanted to listen, learn, be around the guys,” Browns star Myles Garrett said on Sunday, December 10. “He’s one of us, and as long as he continues what he’s doing, he’s going to stay one of us.”

Joe Flacco Thankful for Opportunity With Browns

The Browns wasted no time naming Flacco the starter for the rest of the season following their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That wasn’t the case the week prior, with the Browns waiting until just before kickoff to cement Flacco as their starter.

For Flacco, it means a lot knowing the team has confidence in him going forward. And that he’ll potentially have a chance to play in the postseason.

“Just so grateful to have the opportunity a couple weeks ago,” Flacco told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “And you never know where things are going to take you. And we don’t know what lies ahead at this point either. But man, it’s been a blast. It’s been so much fun to be back out in that field.”

Flacco and the Browns face the 5-8 Chicago Bears this week with a chance to bolster their playoff push.