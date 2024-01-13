Browns’ Joe Flacco on Brink of Stealing Job from Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have found in Joe Flacco a formidable stand-in for Deshaun Watson for this playoff run.

The bigger question now, however, is has the team found a permanent replacement for Watson moving forward? Bill Simmons of The Ringer and Peter Schrager of Fox Sports discussed that topic at length on the Thursday, January 11 edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“What if Flacco wins a couple of these games? What do you do? Are you going back to Watson next year?” Simmons asked. “How many games does it take?”

Joe Flacco Praised for Run with Browns, While Deshaun Watson Continues to Face Criticism

Schrager didn’t directly answer Simmons’ question, though his response was yet another example of the dichotomy between Flacco and Watson in the way analysts and fans alike have described each player during similar runs of success in 2023. Flacco is 4-1 in five starts for the Browns this season, while Watson is 5-1 in six starts and completed a slightly higher percentage of his passes than did Flacco (61.4% to 60.3%).

“Flacco looks amazing,” Schrager said. “He looks thin, he looks sharp. He threw for 298 yards in a half the last time we saw him.”

While it may be fair to argue that Flacco has received praise where Watson has received criticism for similar stretches during the regular season, there are legitimate explanations as to why. First, Cleveland is paying Flacco $2.5 million on a one-year deal, while Watson finished just the second season of a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed through 2026.

Secondly, and perhaps even more importantly, the expectations around Watson (a three-time Pro Bowler) were high, even despite his struggles at the end of 2022. The expectations for Flacco were almost non-existent. Not only has Flacco greatly exceeded those expectations, he has displayed a style of play and gravitas that has created a connection within the locker room and among the fan base that Watson has seemingly been unable to achieve.

“He’s also, by the way, the kind of quarterback the team needs, because they really need a gunslinger,” Simmons pointed out. “And if he turns the ball over twice, fine, the defensive will get it back. They need explosive plays [to complement] their defense, and they can run the ball.”

Joe Flacco Among Best Playoff QBs in NFL History, Especially in Road Games

Flacco’s playoff history, which includes a 10-5 record and a Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2012 regular season, may also play into the Browns’ decision at QB moving forward — especially if Cleveland wins a game or two during this playoff run.

Schrager pointed out that Flacco is tied with seven-time champion Tom Brady for the most road wins in NFL postseason history (7), followed by Simmons detailing what he described as the “greatest playoff run any QB has ever had.”

“[Flacco] beat Andrew Luck at home,” Schrager chipped in. “Then had to go into Denver and beat Peyton Manning, go into New England and beat Tom Brady, and beats New Orleans [and Drew Brees] in the Super Bowl.”

Joe Flacco Has Made Cleveland Browns ‘America’s Team’

At that point, the discussion turned back to Flacco potentially playing his way into a starting job with the Browns next season, assuming he re-signs in free agency, despite Watson carrying a $64 million salary cap hit in 2024.

“So the question is how many games would he have to win for the Browns to say, ‘F*** it. It’s your job. Deshaun, you’re a backup this year. We’ll pay ya. You’ll get all your checks,'” Simmons said.

Schrager capped the conversation without a direct answer to Simmons’ inquiry, though again insinuating — as Simmons did — that Flacco appears a better fit with the Browns and can win the starting job next season by winning playoff games over the next few weeks.