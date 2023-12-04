Ravens Legend Bullish on Browns’ Playoff Odds with Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns started their fourth QB in 12 games this season, and perhaps their best, in Joe Flacco against the Los Angeles Rams.

Based on the eye test, Flacco appeared a far superior talent to PJ Walker and far more comfortable and in rhythm with the game than rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He also appeared healthier than Deshaun Watson has for much of the year, which all but seals the argument — albeit with an injury asterisk amid a small sample size.

Baltimore Ravens Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed spoke to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network about Flacco on Sunday, December 4, prior to the QB making his first start of 2023 and his first start ever in orange and brown. Reed’s comments added more credence to the notion that Cleveland should stick with Flacco for the remainder of the season, even if Thompson-Robinson returns healthy from concussion protocol.

“He’s won a Super Bowl, and not many quarterbacks can say they won a Super Bowl,” said Reed, who won a ring alongside Flacco with the Ravens following the 2012 season. “He played his ass off during those whole playoffs.”

“It might be a Cinderella thing,” Reed continued. “It might be awesome, if Joe can get them to the playoffs.”

Flacco finished his day against the Rams 23-of-44 passing for 254 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.