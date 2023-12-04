Ravens Legend Bullish on Browns’ Playoff Odds with Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns started their fourth QB in 12 games this season, and perhaps their best, in Joe Flacco against the Los Angeles Rams.
Based on the eye test, Flacco appeared a far superior talent to PJ Walker and far more comfortable and in rhythm with the game than rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He also appeared healthier than Deshaun Watson has for much of the year, which all but seals the argument — albeit with an injury asterisk amid a small sample size.
Baltimore Ravens Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed spoke to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network about Flacco on Sunday, December 4, prior to the QB making his first start of 2023 and his first start ever in orange and brown. Reed’s comments added more credence to the notion that Cleveland should stick with Flacco for the remainder of the season, even if Thompson-Robinson returns healthy from concussion protocol.
“He’s won a Super Bowl, and not many quarterbacks can say they won a Super Bowl,” said Reed, who won a ring alongside Flacco with the Ravens following the 2012 season. “He played his ass off during those whole playoffs.”
“It might be a Cinderella thing,” Reed continued. “It might be awesome, if Joe can get them to the playoffs.”
Flacco finished his day against the Rams 23-of-44 passing for 254 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.
Ed Reed Not Bothered Seeing Joe Flacco in Browns Uniform
Reed also spoke, somewhat comically and emphatically, to the sight of his former champion teammate wearing rival colors. The general theme of Reed’s comments: at least Flacco isn’t suiting up in black and gold.
“It’s not like he’s going to the [Pittsburgh] Steelers, man!” Reed told Rapoport. “He’s somewhere that actually has a connection to Baltimore. But I’m all for it.”
Cleveland (7-5) remains firmly in the AFC Wildcard picture, currently occupying the No. 6 seed, per Bleacher Report. However, the fifth-seeded Steelers and the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts share the same win/loss record, as do the Houston Texans who slotted at No. 8. Two more teams — the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills — are right on the Browns’ heels at 6-6.
ESPN’s Football Power Index projects the Browns to win 10 games and gave the team a 64.6% chance to make the playoffs as of Monday.
Insider Pushes for Joe Flacco Against Jaguars, Encourages Browns to Play Mind Games
Reed isn’t the only football personality who believes that Flacco can lead the Browns through the remaining labyrinth of the regular season and into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com suggested on Monday that the Browns start Flacco against the Jacksonville Jaguars (currently 8-3 and the AFC’s No. 3 seed) on December 10. However, she also pitched a bit of subterfuge, urging the Browns to stay quiet on the QB front to force Jacksonville’s defense into preparing for both Flacco and Thompson-Robinson.
Doing so provides an advantage that Cabot contended is magnified because the Jags play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and will travel to play in Cleveland on a short week.
The Browns opened as 3-point home underdogs against the Jaguars, per Draft Kings Sportsbook.