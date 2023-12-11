Browns At Risk of Losing QB Joe Flacco After Latest Move

Joe Flacco has been named the starter for the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns but the veteran quarterback has yet to be signed to the active roster.

Flacco reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, making him eligible to sign with any team. It’s an unlikely situation, considering all the goodwill and knowledge Flacco has gained during his three weeks in Cleveland. However, it is a possibility, which was laid out by NFL insider Jason La Canfora in a tweet.

“Currently, despite his strong play, Joe Flacco is a free agent who reverted back to CLE practice squad. Anyone could sign him,” La Canfora wrote on Monday, December 11. “Agent Joe Linta said he spoke briefly with Browns [Sunday] night but that’s it for now. You’d think that’d be high priority for CLE w/so much QB need in NFL.”

There are quite a few quarterback openings around the league due to injuries, particularly in the AFC North. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the season and Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett is also set to miss time.

That being said, the Browns and Flacco likely have an understanding that he will remain in Cleveland and it’s only a matter of time before he’s signed to the active roster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Flacco intends to remain in Cleveland.

“Joe Flacco has reverted back to the Browns’ practice squad and, at the same, he also is now eligible to sign with another team’s active roster,” Schefter tweeted. “Despite any interest, Flacco wants to remain in Cleveland.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the plan with Flacco and made it clear that they have a plan.

“I’d say don’t worry about it,” Stefanski said Monday. “Because it’ll all work out. I wouldn’t be hung up on this one.”

Joe Flacco Guides Browns to Victory Against Jaguars

Flacco is coming off a wildly successful second start in Cleveland, which is what has stirred up the debate about other teams being interested in the former Super Bowl MVP. He finished the game with 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Cleveland won the game 31-27 to move to 8-5.

Stefanski was coy during the week about how his starter would be against the Jaguars. However, he confirmed after Sunday’s win that they’d be riding with Flacco the rest of the way.

“I think you expect him to get better as he gets more comfortable in our system with our players, those types of things,” Stefanski said after confirming Flacco would be the starter going forward. “But we just talked about him and all of our guys doing their job, giving us their best and I thought that’s what he did.”

Joe Flacco ‘Feels Good’ After Being Named Starter

For Flacco, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks in Cleveland. When he signed with the team on November 20, there was no promise he would see time on the field. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who was initially named the starter following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury — suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos on November 26. That opened the door for Flacco to start. The 38-year-old quarterback took full advantage when his number was called.

“It feels good when it looks like people have confidence in you,” Flacco said after the win. “I know I’ve been in a bunch of locker rooms, but whenever you walk into a locker room you still want to gain the respect of everybody and you don’t know if you quite have that until you can go out there and get a win and continue to do it day in and day out. You try to carry yourself the right way and you try to do all the right things, but that doesn’t guarantee anything in terms of going out on the field on Sunday. So, it feels awesome to go out there and get the win. I do feel like we’re doing a lot of good things.”

Through two games Flacco has passed for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 83.8.