Browns Expected to Sign Veteran QB After Beating Steelers

The Cleveland Browns grinded out a 13-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers but are still expected to sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco soon.

Flacco had a meeting with the Browns on Friday, but they didn’t reach a contract agreement during the visit. However, there’s speculation that he might become a member of the team soon.

“Joe Flacco’s workout for the Browns on Friday went well, and barring some unforeseen circumstance over the next few days, he could be signed early in the coming week as the Browns’ third quarterback to help replace Deshaun Watson, who’s out for the season with a fractured shoulder,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Sunday, November 19.

PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who started against the Steelers — are the two quarterbacks the Browns currently have available.

The Browns might have been waiting to see if Thompson-Robinson could hold down the fort with Deshaun Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury. However, the rookie’s performance against the Steelers didn’t inspire much confidence that he’s ready to quarterback a contending team.

Browns Back Dorian Thompson-Robinson After Win

Thompson-Robinson was 24-of-43 against the Steelers, managing just 165 yards. He also tossed an interception that wiped an important field goal away during the tight contest.

He did hit some key throws late to help the Browns get into field goal range, with Dustin Hopkins eventually drilling the game-winner with just seconds remaining.

“Those are big moments, where you’re looking for your guy to come through. He came through,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Came through when it mattered.”

Browns players also had some praise for Thompson-Robinson after the win.

“We’re gonna ride with 17,” cornerback Greg Newsome said after the game. “I told him he’s gonna lead us to the promised land.”

Signing Flacco might not mean the end of DTR starting. Flacco will likely take some time to get adjusted to the system and be a mentor for Thompson-Robinson as he continues to gain valuable NFL reps.

Flacco is 38 years old and has significant experience under his belt, including a Super Bowl win with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2013. Flacco was named the Super Bowl MVP in that game. He most recently started games with the New York Jets in 2022. He passed for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

Browns Defense Rises to Occasion Again Against Steelers

The Browns moved to 7-3 with the win against the Steelers, further bolstering their postseason hopes. Much of that can be credited to the defense, which allowed just 249 total yards.

A large chunk of that came on a 74-yard run from Steelers RB Jaylen Warren — Pittsburgh’s only touchdown of the day. The Browns limited Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to 106 yards passing.

Myles Garrett led the charge for the Browns from the opening moments. On the Steelers’ first offensive snap, he sacked Pickett, nearly forcing a safety.

“It was a little stunt that we had,” Garrett said, saying he thought it was a safety. “Saw daylight and saw Pickett. There wasn’t anywhere for him to move. He couldn’t step out, or left or right, because it would have been a more obvious safety. Finished the play.”

Garrett finished with a pair of sacks and is now in sole possession of the top spot in the NFL with 13 this season.