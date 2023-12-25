Browns Widely Encouraged to Replace Watson with Flacco Permanently

Joe Flacco has sent a loud message to the NFL that he is far from finished as a starting QB, and Cleveland Browns fans and media alike have responded with an overwhelming show of confidence and support.

Flacco entered the starting lineup a little less than one month ago after spending the entire season up to that point sidelined not by injury, but by a general lack of interest around the league. Now, just four games later, suggestions that the Browns permanently shelve Deshaun Watson in favor of Flacco are beginning to surface everywhere.

Does anyone think the #Browns will be better off with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback next season? — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 24, 2023

“Does anyone think the #Browns will be better off with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback next season?” Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald and Morning-Journal wrote on X.

Joe Flacco Has Been Among NFL’s Top QBs Over Past 3 Weeks

Barstool Sports laid out Flacco’s performance over the last three weeks, all wins for the Browns, and flat out contended that he is elite. And the numbers are hard to argue.

“Joe Flacco the last 3 weeks: 81/132 [passing], 1,053 yards, 8 TDs, 3 wins,” Barstool posted to X. “Elite.”

Media members asked Flacco about his accomplishments following Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans, specifically about throwing for 300 yards for the third consecutive game.

#Browns Joe Flacco on throwing for 300 yards in 3 straight games: pic.twitter.com/9EU7h0T30m — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 24, 2023

“There’s probably a time in your career where you start to think about those things, and obviously it’s nice when it happens,” Flacco said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But at this point, man, I’m so grateful just to be in position to win games. And so that’s the biggest thing. It really is such a singular focus to try and win these games, and everything else is secondary.”

Deshaun Watson Trolled as Browns Fans Call for Joe Flacco

The Fantasy Points X account had some fun at Watson’s expense by utilizing an Alonzo Mourning meme to note how expensive the QB will be to the Browns organization over the next three years of his fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.

Deshaun Watson realizing Joe Flacco is better than him, but he’s owed $230 million regardless. pic.twitter.com/PWCgTOI0kl — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) December 24, 2023

“Deshaun Watson realizing Joe Flacco is better than him, but he’s owed $230 million regardless,” Fantasy Points wrote.

Others taking shots at Watson were a little less creative and a little more straightforward, though not necessarily any less honest.

“Joe Flacco is better than you @deshaunwatson,” X account Hoodie Ramey posted Sunday afternoon.

Even some affiliated with the Browns’ biggest rivals, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, chimed in Sunday insinuating that Cleveland should consider a permanent switch from Flacco to Watson.

“Joe Flacco is gonna get the Browns to the playoffs,” Andrew Fillipponi of 937TheFan in Pittsburgh posted to X. “And Deshaun Watson is gonna have them right back at 7-10 next year.”

Deshaun Watson’s Contract with Browns Makes Replacing Him with Joe Flacco Problematic

Replacing Watson with Flacco won’t be the hardest sell if Cleveland, now 10-6, finishes the season well and he carries the Browns to a playoff run of some sort on the back of an 11- or 12-win campaign.

The biggest problem is the aforementioned massive contract the franchise offered Watson, despite all his time away from the game due to serious off-field issues involving dozens of claims of sexual misconduct.

Flacco has said publicly he wants to play as long as possible, and it is safe to assume he is going to want an opportunity to start somewhere in 2024 after how well he has performed this year. If the Browns are willing to offer Flacco a legitimate chance to win the starting job, he may be willing to return next season. However, the team will also need to offer him a significant contract, which is more complicated due to how expensive the roster is already and how much money the team has already spent at the quarterback position.

In any case, both Flacco and the franchise are focused on making as much out of the 2023 campaign as possible. However, once this run is over — and assuming Flacco continues to play at a high level — there will be some interesting conversations to have about the future of the position in Cleveland.