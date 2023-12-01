Browns Make Final Call on Starting QB for Rams Clash

The Cleveland Browns are prepared to start veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Flacco has taken all the first-team reps during practice this week with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson yet to clear concussion protocol. Thompson-Robinson had been serving as the starter but took a hard hit against the Denver Broncos. He headed to the locker room shortly after.

Flacco — who was not active against the Broncos after being signed during the week — was bumped up to No. 2 on the depth chart this week. He’s now in line to make his first start with Cleveland, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Flacco, 38, is set to start Sunday’s game against the Rams with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in the concussion protocol. Thompson-Robinson sat out practice on Thursday for the second straight day, and didn’t even work outside during the session like he did on Wednesday,” Cabot reported on Thursday, November 30. “It means Flacco, the 16th-year pro, will likely take the reins of the 7-4 Browns and try to keep them in the playoff chase. They’re currently the No. 6 seed, with plenty of teams breathing down their neck.”

There’s a lot on the line for the Browns, who are trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. Last week’s 29-12 loss to the Broncos was ugly and stopped a three-game winning streak, which included victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Flacco ‘Excited’ For Starting Opportunity With Browns

The Browns will be Flacco’s fourth NFL team. He most recently started games with the New York Jets. Flacco passed for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

Now the big-armed Super Bowl MVP gets another chance to prove he’s still got it with the Browns.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Flacco said. “I mean just the opportunity. I love playing this game and anytime an opportunity kind of presents itself, you’ve just got to be patient and see what’s in store for you and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

The Browns are confident that Flacco can be a serviceable option — or better — as he fills in amid the injury turmoil.

“He’s very self aware, and I think he’s correct,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “There’s still a lot left in that tank. Just watching him with the accuracy and the velocity, the footwork and everything that he showed [Wednesday].”

Browns WR Amari Cooper Gushes Over Joe Flacco

Some good news for Flacco is that he will have his top pass-catcher available against the Rams. Amari Cooper left early against the Broncos with a rib injury but he practiced on Thursday and is ready to roll.

“I’m feeling better than Sunday, but getting better every day, getting treatment every day,” Cooper said on Thursday. “We’re looking to go into Sunday as healthy as I can be.”

Cooper has battled through a shaky quarterback situation for most of the year, catching 47 passes for 765 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s liked what he’s seen so far from Flacco.

“He looks good. He throws a very pretty ball,” Cooper said. “I don’t know if it’s intentional or what, but when he drops back and he lets it go, the whole motion is like poetry in motion. It looks good.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point underdog against the Rams.