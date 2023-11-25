Browns Make Final Call on Joe Flacco’s Status Against Broncos

Joe Flacco will be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns decided not to activate Flacco from the practice squad for the Week 12 matchup, opting to stay with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter and PJ Walker as his backup.

Flacco — who officially signed on Monday — has had just a few days of practice with the Browns is likely not up to speed with the playbook just yet. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was vauge when asked about what Flacco’s role would be on Sunday.,

“I’m not going to get into specifics on roster-type things,” Stefanski said on Friday, November 24.

The Browns have been clear that they’re not looking at Flacco as the savior at the quarterback position. He’s coming in more to be a mentor for Thompson-Robinson and an option if the rookie falters.

“Dorian will start and Joe’s role is to support this team,” Stefanski said. “Coming in here, we were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He’ll be great for that room. He’ll be great for this team.”

Amari Cooper Supports the Move to Sign Joe Flacco

Amari Cooper is happy to have Flacco in the mix with the Browns. Flacco was signed following the news that franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Cooper was all for having Flacco on board.

“I think it’s a phenomenal idea,” Cooper said. “Obviously, Joe Flacco is a guy who growing up, we all watched, and especially with DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) back there, being such a young player, a rookie, just having guidance, more guidance. So, I think it’s a phenomenal idea.”

Flacco has appeared in 183 games with 180 starts in stints with the Ravens (2008-18), Broncos (2019) and New York Jets (2020-22). Flacco has completed 3,881 of 6,299 career passes (61.6%) with 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. He has compiled a 99-81 (.550) record as a starter.

He won the 2013 Super Bowl with the Ravens and was named MVP in that game.

Cooper has caught passes from three different quarterbacks this season — Watson, Walker and Thompson-Robinson. Last year, Cooper spent 11 games with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback but still managed to crack 1,000 yards receiving and posted a career-best nine touchdowns. Cooper has 749 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Joe Flacco Ready to Prove he Still Play

Flacco has spent the majority of the season waiting for his phone to rings with a new opportunity. He’s entering his 16th NFL season and the former first-round pick is eager to prove that he’s still got it.

“I definitely believe I can still play,” Flacco said on November 23. “I’m focused on the day to day. And as long as I can do that, then whatever happens, I think that whatever my role ends up being and wherever this takes me, then I’ll do my best at that.”

Flacco has been in Thompson-Robinson’s shoes. He started as a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens and helped lead the team to a 11-5 record.

“I’ve been there as a rookie,” Flacco said. “And you got so much going through your head, and you’re worrying about little things, and I’m talking about focusing on the daily grind, and I think there are little things throughout the day that he’s probably so focused on too, that the rest of it becomes kind of nonsense. And if you’re able to just focus on that little thing that you’re doing at that time, then that’s the best way you can kind of keep focus and keep the task at hand the most important.”

The Browns are a slight 1.5-point underdog on the road against the Broncos, who have won four games in a row after a miserable start.