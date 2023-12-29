Browns QB Joe Flacco Addresses Viral Sideline Clip After Beating Jets

Joe Flacco had Cleveland Browns fans in a frenzy for most of Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Jets.

However, a clip of the 38-year-old quarterback appearing to doze off on the sideline went viral during the matchup. A video made the rounds showing Flacco tilting his head down and closing his eyes as he sat on the sideline in the second half.

“The Jets were sleeping on Joe Flacco so he decided to return the favor,” former Browns QB turned analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted.

Flacco made light of the viral clip when asked about it by Ryan Fitzpatrick after the game.

“I guess our offense was boring me a little bit,” Flacco said in his postgame interview with the Thursday Night Football crew. “We weren’t doing a good enough job.”

Joe Flacco Puts Up Another Big Game With Browns

Flacco was clearly kidding because the Browns’ offense came up big against the Jets. Cleveland racked up 428 yards of total offense, the majority of that coming off Flacco’s arm. Flacco became the first Browns quarterback to pass for over 300 yards in four consecutive games. He totaled 309 yards and 3 touchdowns against his former team.

With the win, the Browns moved to 11-5 and locked up a playoff spot. Flacco was serenaded by chants of his name throughout the evening. It’s something he couldn’t have predicted when he was on his couch in November, waiting for his phone to ring with an opportunity.

“I said it from the very beginning — the city has been unbelievable,” Flacco said after the win. “My teammates have been unbelievable in terms of just embracing me onto this football team. It’s all been great. And it makes it that much more special to be able to come in here and play some good football.”

Joe Flacco Doesn’t Miss Beat With Amari Cooper Sidelined

The Browns offense has been battered by injuries this season. However, Flacco has lit a fire under the unit since taking the reins. And he did so against the Jets without his top weapon Amari Cooper, who was a late scratch with a heel injury.

Cooper reeled off a record day against the Houston Texans, catching 11 passes for 265 yards. In his absence, other players stepped up, including David Njoku (6 catches, 134 yards) and Elijah Moore (5 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD). Running back Jerome Ford also did damage as a receiver, including a highlight reel 50-yard touchdown in the first half.

“It just gives guys opportunities to step up and show what they can do. Amari’s an unbelievable player and we miss him anytime he’s not out there. But we got to be ready,” Flacco said. “You got to give it to all those guys for just being prepared to go in there and play any position.”

The Browns have their playoff spot wrapped up thanks to the win. But Njoku pointed out that the team still has more work to do.

“We aren’t finished and we have a long way to go,” Njoku said. “But for now we are going to enjoy this and worry about next week, next week.”

The Browns will wrap up their regular season slate against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7.