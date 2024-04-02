Browns ‘Showing Interest’ in Draft QB Prospect With ‘Cannon’ Arm

The Cleveland Browns already have four quarterbacks under contract, but the team is at least considering taking a flier on a fifth in this year’s NFL draft.

Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire wrote on Monday, April 1 that Cleveland is “showing interest” in Joe Milton III out of the University of Tennessee. Kinnan cited a social media report from ESPN’s Jordan Reid in late March that Milton will meet with the Browns at some point this week.

Milton mentioned to us on the telecast following Pro Day today that he’s scheduled to meet with the #Browns early next week. https://t.co/ruz6zJAT1C — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 27, 2024

Joe Milton Has Huge Arm Talent, Struggles With Accuracy

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is a University of Tennessee grad, and Kinnan noted he has “invested deeply in” the school. While that tie could be meaningful to some degree, the reason Cleveland will draft Milton — if it ultimately does — is because of the arm talent he has displayed across his collegiate career.

Milton, now 24 years old, began his six-year run in college at Michigan. He spent three seasons with the team but appeared in only 14 games between 2018-2020. He then transferred to Tennessee, where he finally got the chance to be the man under center in 2023.

Milton completed 64.7% of his attempts for 2,813 passing yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs and a QBR of 70.4, per Football Reference. He also rushed the football 78 times for 299 yards and 7 scores while leading the Volunteers to an 8-4 record.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein referred to the 6-foot, 5-inch and 235-pound Milton as a “rare specimen” with a “cannon for a right arm,” but that’s mostly where the praise ended.