Browns Defender Send Strong Message on Calls for Coach’s Job

Joe Woods’ seat is heating up with the Cleveland Browns defense struggling but the defensive coordinator still appears to have the support of the locker room.

Calls for Woods’ job have grown in recent weeks, with glaring mistakes in the secondary and some tough showings overall. While the Browns were missing some key pieces of their starting unit — most notably Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney — they were unable to stop the run against the Falcons.

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota completed just seven passes in the game and just two over the final three quarters. However, one of those was an open 42-yard deep shot that led to the eventual game-winning field goal.

Shortly after the game, “Fire Joe Woods” started trending on Twitter but linebacker Sione Takitaki says they are just focused on doing their job.

“We don’t listen to all that, man,” Takitaki told reporters on Monday. “We let them talk and we just do our thing.”

Takitaki did acknowledge that while players stepped up in the absence of Garrett and Clowney, they were missed when it came to stopping the Falcons ground game that racked up 202 yards on the ground without the full services of starter Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Honestly, the young guys came in and we were playing well, and we were still in the game the whole time,” Takitaki said. “Obviously, the big question is to have those guys back, [Clowney] and Myles, is big. You know what those guys bring setting edges and being stout up front. Let those guys get healthy, and we will be happy when those guys return.”

Stefanski Points to Technique Issue on Falcons’ Big Play

Sione Takitaki: "We need to tighten things up and move on" | Press Conference Sione Takitaki addresses the media on October 3rd, 2022. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2022-10-03T17:54:09Z

Giving up big plays in the secondary has become a near-weekly occurrence for the Browns, with the players previously citing some miscommunications leading to the momentum swings. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the deep pass play against the Falcons was a “technique” issue.

“Sometimes it is miscommunication. In this case, just didn’t play a technique how we want to. That is unfortunate. Those are the type of things where big plays can happen when we got out of a gap, we miss an assignment or whatever it is,” Stefanski said. “The bottom line is we own this as a team. We own the wins as a team, we own the losses as a team and similarly, players and coaches there is plenty of stuff we can all clean up.”

While there has been some finger-pointing at times this season, the Browns have preached that having a four-quarter defensive performance is on everyone.

“Everybody’s got to do their job,” second-year linebacker Jerimiah Owusu-Koramoah said after the game. “We’ve got to make sure that we stick with the fundamentals. We’ve got to make sure that we fit our gaps as linebackers, safeties fit their gaps, corners do their jobs and the D-line do theirs. It’s a team game, it’s a team responsibility and that’s really what it is.”

Browns Uncertain on Status of Garrett, Clowney

#Browns Stefanski said he’ll wait until Wednesday to determine the availability of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney for the #Chargers game — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 3, 2022

The schedule only gets more difficult for the Browns with the Chargers up next and they’re hoping to get Garrett and Clowney back to anchor their defensive line. Clowney is dealing with an ankle injury, while Garrett is recovering from a serious car crash on September 26.

“I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look,” Stefanski said. “Until we get to Wednesday, I think it is probably premature.”

Clowney and Garrett have combined for 4.5 sacks this season and also play a big role in stopping the run. Garrett also has some history in his sights, with his next sack setting the franchise record.