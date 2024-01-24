Browns Veteran Sends Message to Joe Flacco on Return

It’s becoming abundantly clear that if Joe Flacco wants to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’ll be welcomed with open arms.

Multiple players and team leaders have voiced their opinions on Flacco returning. The latest came from Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who spoke to media members at the 24th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

“Everybody has a lot of respect for Joe,” Bitonio said. “He bonded with the locker room, he put in the work with us and he won some games and we appreciate that. And he’s a guy that I think you keep in the locker room if you can.”

Flacco is 39 years old but will likely have some free agent suitors as he looks to extend his career. At this point, he’ll likely seek a spot where he can compete for a starting role. That won’t be with the Browns with Deshaun Watson locked in as the starter. However, Bitonio can see the benefit of having a guy like Flacco around, even in a backup role.

“He’s going to probably have some opportunities out there to make some things happen and we’ll see what happens,” Bitonio said. “We obviously know Deshaun’s our guy going into next year, but if Joe wants to be part of the room and kind of help build that room, I think everybody would be open to that.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry Also Wants Joe Flacco Back

Flacco provided a spark for the Browns’ offense after taking over the starting role on December 3. Flacco went 4-1 as the starter, passing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His play allowed the injury-plagued Browns to lock up their first playoff spot since 2020.

The story didn’t end how the Browns or Flacco wanted. Cleveland was eliminated in the Wild Card round after a 45-14 thumping against the Houston Texans. However, the Browns are thankful for what Flacco brought to the table. It appears he has a spot waiting if he wants it.

“I should start by saying this – we’d absolutely love to have Joe back,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on January 22. “I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that on really kind of both sides of the aisle. But would have no problem having Joe back.”

Joe Flacco Open to Returning to Browns

During Flacco’s run with the offense humming, there had been some scuttlebutt about him sticking around as a potential starter, even after Watson’s return. However, the Browns have been firm that Watson — the team’s $230 million investment — will be the starter when he’s healthy.

Berry believes that Flacco and Watson could co-exist and there would be minimal, if any, drama.

“Zero considerations,” Berry said when asked if he considered the “polarity” around bringing Flacco back. “Because of how both individuals are, it’s not a concern internally at all.”

The respect is mutual between Flacco and the Browns. He has done nothing but rave about his stint in Cleveland and isn’t closing the door on coming back.

“I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

The Browns have said they want to carry three quarterbacks next season. Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take up two of those spots. The team would be happy if Flacco was the third but the Browns will have to wait to see how free agency unfolds.