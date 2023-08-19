Browns Open Up Chunk of Cap Space as Veteran Restructures Deal

The Cleveland Browns have restructured the contract of Joel Bitonio, opening up some additional cap space for this season.

Bitonio will make the same amount of money as part of the three-year extension he signed in 2021 but the restructure saves the Browns around $7.86 million in cap space.

The Browns now have $22.68 million in remaining cap space, which is second in the NFL behind only the Arizona Cardinals. That being said, it’s not expected that the Browns make any major splashes with the additional cash.

The Browns will be able to roll over some of their remaining cap space into next year when they’ll need it with some hefty contracts kicking in. Over The Cap shows that the Browns will be $52 million over the projected cap next season.

Bitonio is under contract through the 2025 season and remains one of the pillars of the Browns’ offensive line. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and has five All-Pro selections to his name — three second-team and a pair of first-team picks. He’s entering Year 10 in the NFL but feels good about how his skill set has held up and progressed.

“I try and get better every year you know? I think I’ve improved. I think throughout my college career, it took me time to develop. I was improving there. I got to the NFL, I was injured early in my career, so there were a couple of years there where it was a little stagnant,” Bitonio said on July 25. “But I think since then, with Coach (Bill) Callahan, Coach (Kevin) Stefanski, AVP (Alex Van Pelt), the whole offensive staff, really put me in a very strong place to do the things I like to do. And it’s been really good. I felt good the last two, three years playing on a very high level.”

Joel Bitonio Vocal Leader For Browns

Bitonio is the longest-tenured member of the Browns, hanging around since 2014 when he was drafted. He’s seen some rough times in Cleveland but it’s made him that much stronger to function as a leader for the squad when some expectations are attached.

Bitonio recently called out the Eagles during some joint practices in Philadelphia for “cheap shots,” resulting in a couple of fights.

“We’re going into this week trying to get better in practice and work, and sometimes there are some cheap shots and things like that where you want to defend yourself,” Bitonio said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re getting the best out of practice and not fighting. But it was just a little heated.”

Browns Have Invested Heavily in Offensive Line

The Browns have invested heavily in their offensive line, locking up some key pieces with long-term deals. The Browns rank fifth in the NFL in offensive line spending, with the unit commanding a little over $55 million this season.

That’s led by Bitonio’s counterpart Wyatt Teller, who has a $15.4 cap hit this season. Bitonio is next, followed by Jack Conklin ($7.7 million) and rookie Jedrick Wills ($6.2 million).

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option this offseason but still have a decision to make on his long-term future. Wills — the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 — has started every game he’s appeared in with the Browns but needs to show more consistency in his play.