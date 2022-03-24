Browns Star Says Odell Beckham is Returning to Cleveland

The rumors of Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Cleveland Browns have been gaining some momentum in recent days and starting safety John Johnson III says the polarizing pass-catcher is coming back.

Johnson teased OBJ’s return to Cleveland during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, saying: “OBJ coming back, you didn’t hear it from me.”

John Johnson via IG live: “OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho.” pic.twitter.com/WwWQUtAk5Q — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2022

So was this just an off-hand comment, or does Johnson actually know something? Only time will tell, but there’s certainly some smoke around Beckham returning to the Browns after winning a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported this week that Beckham has not slammed the door on the possibility that’d he could wear orange and brown again after a tumultuous two-plus seasons with the Browns.

Considering he forced his way out following the trade deadline, it seems like a wild proposition, although one key factor has changed — the quarterback.

A source told cleveland.com that Beckham is open to the possibility because he loved his teammates and Browns fans, and only left when things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield. But now that Mayfield is on his way out and three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson is here, Beckham, 29, wouldn’t rule out coming back if the Browns were interested.

Cabot notes that Beckham has the full support of his former teammates and there have been rumors that the Browns are also interested in bringing back his best friend, Jarvis Landry. Considering how close they are, the duo could be interested in linking up once again to chase a championship.

Johnson Backed Beckham Amid Drama Last Season





Johnson was one of Beckham’s biggest supporters last season when the breakup was going on, saying that he would have been welcomed back in the locker room despite the “Free Odell” movement.

“Hopefully, we can get him back if that is possible. That is just my opinion on it. If not, we have to carry on,” Johnson said in November. “I just feel like as a competitor and as a player, you want to see your guys have success. You want to see your guys do as well as they can. When that does not happen, you obviously feel a certain type of way, but I do not think it is dividing the team in any type of way. I just feel like we are a hard-working bunch of guys. Like I said before, if there is any way that he can get back in the building, I will be tremendously happy, but you just have to move forward.”

Beckham responded to a tweet proposing a return to the Browns this week. Cleveland rapper Tezo tweeted: “@obj come back champ! Lol.”

Beckham responded: “Lol that’s an interesting one.”

Lol that’s an interesting one — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Beckham Didn’t Feel he Had Closure on Cleveland

The blockbuster trade for Beckham never lived up to the hype for the Browns. In all, he caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

After finding new life with the Rams, Beckham showed he’s still got it. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four postseason games with LA, helping the team to a Super Bowl win.

Beckham said during Super Bowl week that he didn’t feel like he had closure on the situation in Cleveland, with things escalating quickly following his father posting a video calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“One of the biggest regrets I have about the way things ended is I didn’t have … it’s like having a breakup but there really was no closure,” he told reporters. “It was just it. One of the things I’ve always been big on in my life is closure, because if you don’t have closure, the doors, if they’re not closed, they are always still open. Having to leave and leave these guys you had lifetime friendships with, they’re your brothers, and it was just so abrupt.”

Does that mean he’s willing to open that door once again? We’ll see, but he still has a long way to go. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and will likely miss a chunk of next season.