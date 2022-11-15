Browns Veteran Sends Stern Warning to Teammates After Blowout

The Cleveland Browns’ defense continued its streaky play with a disastrous performance in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins and veteran safety John Johnson III knows time is running out to get things right.

The Browns’ defense looked to be turning a corner before the bye week, throttling the Bengals during a 32-13 win. However, the inconsistency showed up again against the Dolphins, who got basically anything they wanted both on the ground and through the air against Cleveland, racking up nearly 500 total yards of offense.

Despite the rough performance, Browns safety John Johnson III said the unit has stuck together — although their time to get things in order is running out.

“There hasn’t been any bickering or anything like that,” Johnson said. “I think definitely we have to look ourselves in the mirror as a group and right the ship and get this thing going. We are running out of time. I think we are past the midway point now so it is time to step it up.”

Browns Playoff Hopes Hanging by String

Play

John Johnson: It's time to step it up | Press Conference John Johnson addresses the media on November 14th, 2022. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2022-11-14T19:09:12Z

The Browns fell to 3-6 with the loss against the Dolphins and their playoff hopes now hang by a string. Deshaun Watson is inching close to returning from an 11-game suspension, but with matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next two weeks, the Browns could find themselves in a significant hole once he’s under center.

“We come in the week with a game plan, and we have to execute at a high level each and every week,” Johnson said. “That is what is asked of us as players. If it takes it to a personal level with individual guys looking at their performances and how they are doing and if they are doing their job at a high level, that is what it takes. I think at this point in time at this point of the year, that is what is going to have to happen. Guys have to really lock in, look at themselves in the mirror and see if they are executing at a high level.”

Watson will be able to practice with the Browns this week for the first time since the preseason. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski says the focus is still on getting Jacoby Brissett ready for the next two games.

“I think everybody kind of understands the situation that we are in,” Stefanski said. “The guys understand Deshaun and being a great teammate, he is going to get his work in. Jacoby is going to do the same.”

Browns Putting Stress on Next Two Games

The Browns have now lost five of their last six games and facing the Bills in Buffalo — where heavy snow is expected to play a factor — is no easy task. However, the Bills are coming off consecutive losses to the Jets and Vikings and Myles Garrett feels like they have a shot.

“They’ve shown to be prolific, but they’ve also been stopped, the game before last,” Garrett said referencing the Jets beating the Bills. “They did a great job with Josh Allen, getting him to get rid of the ball a little bit quicker, getting pressure in his face and a lot of teams have been doing the same with Tom Brady so I mean those guys are, like I said, are very talented. I mean, Tom’s career speaks for itself, but they’re in no way, shape or form unbeatable — especially for us.”

The Browns are taking it week by week but the powerful pass-rusher stressed how important the next two are for their season.

“We have to win the next two,” he said. “First, we have to win the Bills (game) and then we’ll get on to the next one. But I mean, we’re looking to the future. We have to win both of them.”

The Browns are a 9.5-point underdog against the Bills for the matchup on Sunday with the total set at 47 points.