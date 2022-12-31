Browns Roster Move Sparks Speculation of Brewing Drama Within RB Room

The Cleveland Browns elevated running back John Kelly Jr. to the active roster ahead of their matchup with the Washington Commanders, a sign that the running game could look a bit different on Sunday.

The Browns have been eliminated from the postseason and could use the final two games to get a look at their younger backs, like Jerome Ford. It doesn’t look like Kareem Hunt will be returning to the team next year, so the Browns likely want to get a look at how a Chubb-Ford backfield would function in a regular season game.

The Browns are very unlikely to have five running backs active in Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Ford, D’Ernest Johnson and Kelly. Johnson has been a healthy scratch multiple times this season and there’s a chance Hunt could see the same fate on Sunday.

Hunt’s per carry average of 3.9 yards is a career-low and he hasn’t been able to provide the spark plays he once did for the Browns’ offense. He’s in the final year of his contract and the current momentum seems to indicate that Hunt will be wearing different colors next season.

In all, Hunt has 117 carries for 455 yards this season. He’s also caught 31 balls for 196 yards and has four total touchdowns. Being sidelined won’t sit well with Hunt, who is ultra-competitive and wants to put as much on tape as possible heading into free agency.

The Browns also signed linebacker Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad and placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hand) on injured reserve. In addition, the team also elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II from the practice squad.

Browns Have Liked Ford’s Progression as Rookie

The Browns selected Ford in the fifth round of this year’s draft out of Cincinnati. In his final year with the Bearcats, Ford rushed 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ford has been a special teams contributor but hasn’t seen any significant action on the offensive side of the ball. He has three carries for three yards this season. Getting some work in now could pay dividends for the Browns down the road.

While Ford hasn’t been able to showcase his skills on game day, the Browns have been pleased with how he’s progressed.

“A really strong runner. Does a lot of really good things. Can catch the ball really well out of the backfield,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on December 29. “Progressing well. Impressive when he does have the ball in his hands with what he can do with the run. Then going back to training camp of what he brings in the passing game as well with good hands and good route running ability.”

Browns Interested in Getting Nick Chubb Rushing Title

Chubb has been a monster this season for the Browns and he still has an outside shot of being the league’s leading rusher. He currently sits at No. 3 with 1,344 yards. He’s behind Titans running back Derrick Henry, who did not play this week, and Raiders back Josh Jacobs, who has collected 1,539 yards on the ground this season.

It’s been a tough season for the Browns but getting Chubb to the mark could be a sort of silver lining.

“Obviously, it is an individual achievement, but it does fall into the framework of the team,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “If that is something that were to happen, I think it would be great for Nick, but it is great for the offense, great for the offensive line and all of those guys sharing individual achievements.”

The Browns face the Commanders this weekend and will wrap the season up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.